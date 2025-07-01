"He's an idiot," - Veteran golf instructor calls Keegan Bradley 'one of the rudest guys' he ever met

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley's victory at the Travelers Championship sparked several conversations among the golf community. A veteran golf instructor posted on Instagram describing his view on the golfer.

Ad

Michael Owen, a former coach for players on the PGA Tour, stated that Keegan Bradley was one of the most "rude" people he met while working on the circuit. The strong reaction by the PGA of America member quickly grabbed attention on social media.

Owen did not just criticize Keegan Bradley's behavior. He also went on to question the PGA Tour sensation's current role as captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup amid uncertainty about whether he will take up a playing position in addition to his captaincy.

Ad

Trending

The Hong Kong-based golf instructor's remark also suggested the "indecision" about Bradley's playing captain role could be a tactical advantage for Team Europe, led by Luke Donald.

While sharing an image of Keegan Bradley roaring after his victory, Owen wrote (via Instagram @hk_golf_guru):

"One of the rudest guys I met when I taught on @pgatour was Captain Keegan…. He is an idiot !!! The question is weather he just captains, or plays or captains and plays?? The indecision at moment is just great for the good guys @rydercupeurope."

Ad

Ad

The 2025 edition of the biennial tournament will take place from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black, New York.

Keegan Bradley reveals 2025 Travelers Championship victory changes his involvement

After Keegan Bradley's victory over Tommy Fleetwood at TPC River Highlands last week, he revealed that the win does change things within the team.

In a post-tournament press conference, he stated that he dreamed of playing for Team USA in the past. However, that changed when he became a captain. He focused solely on his duties as a captain.

Ad

The victory in Connecticut changed his mind on potentially being a player on the team. Bradley said (via ASAP Sports):

"My whole life every year I was out here I wanted to play on the Ryder Cup team, and then this would be the first year where maybe I didn't want to. I just wanted to be the captain and, of course, you know, this is what happens. But we'll see. I'm going to do whatever I think is best for the team. Whether that's me on the team - this certainly changes a lot of things. I was never going to play on the team unless I had won a tournament and so that's changed, but we'll see."

At 39 years old, Keegan Bradley will be the youngest Ryder Cup captain in Team USA's history since Arnold Palmer did so in 1963 at the age of 34. Palmer was also the last playing captain in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More