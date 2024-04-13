"He's an intellectual earthquake": Brandel Chamblee showers praises on 2024 Masters leader Bryson DeChambeau

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has praised Bryson DeChambeau, referring to him as the intellectual earthquake as the golfer took the joint lead at the Masters 2024 after two rounds.
DeChambeau began his week at Augusta National with a low 66 on Thursday. The following day, he managed to hold his lead after shooting 1-over 73 amid the challenging conditions on Friday.
During the Friday episode of Golf Central Live From The Masters, Chamblee showered praise on the 2020 US Open champion for his impressive game so far.
"When it comes to golf, he’s an intellectual earthquake that transforms itself into this athletic majesty," he said. "Every single move, from taking hole to the club to the way his hands fit on the club, to the way his arms are shaped, has purpose. His purpose is to hit it nine miles – but these are laser-guided missiles."
DeChambeau had a one-stroke solo lead ahead of the second round at the Masters. However, no player had it easy on Friday, and he was no different. He made just three birdies and ended up bogeying four holes, including one on the 18th, which cost him a solo lead. He currently shares the two-stroke lead with Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler.
When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the Masters on Saturday?
Bryson DeChambeau and 36-hole co-leader Max Homa will be the final pair to tee off on Saturday and will begin their round at 2:45 pm ET. Another co-leader, Scottie Scheffler, will begin his round at 2:35 pm ET, along with Nicolai Højgaard.
Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama will be the first pair to tee off on Saturday as they begin the round at 9:35 am ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the Masters 2024, Round 3 (all times ET)
- 9:35 am: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:45 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Russell Henley
- 9:55 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List
- 10:05 am: Tom Kim, Jake Knapp
- 10:15 am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
- 10:25 am: Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray
- 10:35 am: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
- 10:45 am: J. T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
- 10:55 am: Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas
- 11:05 am: Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 11:25 am: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
- 11:35 am: Adam Hadwin, Jason Day
- 11:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh
- 11:55 am: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
- 12:05 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry
- 12:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)
- 12:25 pm: Corey Conners, Harris English
- 12:35 pm: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
- 12:45 pm: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
- 1:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:25 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
- 1:35 pm: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
- 1:45 pm: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
- 1:55 pm: Danny Willett, Ryan Fox
- 2:05 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:15 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
- 2:25 pm: Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa
- 2:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard
- 2:45 pm: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau