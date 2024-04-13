"He's an intellectual earthquake": Brandel Chamblee showers praises on 2024 Masters leader Bryson DeChambeau

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has praised Bryson DeChambeau, referring to him as the intellectual earthquake as the golfer took the joint lead at the Masters 2024 after two rounds.

DeChambeau began his week at Augusta National with a low 66 on Thursday. The following day, he managed to hold his lead after shooting 1-over 73 amid the challenging conditions on Friday.

During the Friday episode of Golf Central Live From The Masters, Chamblee showered praise on the 2020 US Open champion for his impressive game so far.

"When it comes to golf, he’s an intellectual earthquake that transforms itself into this athletic majesty," he said. "Every single move, from taking hole to the club to the way his hands fit on the club, to the way his arms are shaped, has purpose. His purpose is to hit it nine miles – but these are laser-guided missiles."

Expand Tweet

DeChambeau had a one-stroke solo lead ahead of the second round at the Masters. However, no player had it easy on Friday, and he was no different. He made just three birdies and ended up bogeying four holes, including one on the 18th, which cost him a solo lead. He currently shares the two-stroke lead with Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the Masters on Saturday?

Bryson DeChambeau and 36-hole co-leader Max Homa will be the final pair to tee off on Saturday and will begin their round at 2:45 pm ET. Another co-leader, Scottie Scheffler, will begin his round at 2:35 pm ET, along with Nicolai Højgaard.

Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama will be the first pair to tee off on Saturday as they begin the round at 9:35 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Masters 2024, Round 3 (all times ET)

9:35 am: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

9:45 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Russell Henley

9:55 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List

10:05 am: Tom Kim, Jake Knapp

10:15 am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

10:25 am: Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray

10:35 am: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

10:45 am: J. T. Poston, Keegan Bradley

10:55 am: Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas

11:05 am: Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

11:25 am: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson

11:35 am: Adam Hadwin, Jason Day

11:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh

11:55 am: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris

12:05 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry

12:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)

12:25 pm: Corey Conners, Harris English

12:35 pm: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore

12:45 pm: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton

12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:25 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1:35 pm: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

1:45 pm: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

1:55 pm: Danny Willett, Ryan Fox

2:05 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

2:15 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

2:25 pm: Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa

2:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard

2:45 pm: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau