“He’s just a bulldog” – Viktor Hovland’s caddie Shay Knight lauds the ‘workhorse’ Tour Championship winner for his fight

Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship on Sunday. The 25-year-old golfer landed back-to-back victories at the BMW Championship last week and at the East Lake Golf Club this week to win the FedEx Cup. Following the win, Hovland’s caddie Shay Knight has come out to laud the young golfer for his ‘bulldog’ like fight at big events.

Hovland dominated the Tour Championship field by carding a 7-under par 63 in the final round of the tournament in Atlanta. With this, the Norwegian bagged a whopping $18 million prize money payout. Knight, who has been carrying Hovland’s bag since 2019, lauded the golfer’s mentality and called him a ‘workhorse’ and a ‘perfectionist.’

Speaking about Viktor Hovland after their Tour Championship victory, Shay Knight said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“He (Hovland) is just a bulldog. He really is. He has so much fight in him.”

Emphasizing Hovland’s harsh and unforgiving response to his own mistakes, the caddie added:

“Viktor is a perfectionist. He wants to be so precise. He is a workhorse. He wants to get it right. He wants to be the best person he can be. And that’s what he has done.”

It is pertinent to note that the 25-year-old didn’t miss a cut all season and finished outside the top 25 just five times in his 23 starts. The golfer bagged the Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship with his dominating play style.

Viktor Hovland even finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, challenging Brooks Koepka with a double-bogey at the 16th hole.

Viktor Hovland beat Xander Schauffele to win the FedEx Cup

The champion golfer showcased his hunger to win as he went up against Xander Schauffele in the playoff. He beat the World No.6 with the same margin that Rory McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler last year.

Notably, Schauffele scored one over Hovland by carding in a 62. The 29-year-old PGA Tour star birdied four of Sunday’s first six holes. However, Hovland met the scores. Schauffele pulled within three after birdies at 11 and 12, only for Hovland to catch up with a 23-foot par putt. According to Caddie Knight, that was the event decider.

He said:

“That was the tournament right there.”

Hovland, who started the week with a five-stroke advantage over Schauffele, came out on top. The golfer landed the big win and kissed the prestigious trophy. The Norwegian later dubbed the win “surreal.” Speaking about his victory in a press conference, Hovland revealed that he was forced to change his gameplan by Xander’s stellar play. However, he managed to keep his nerves and cruise to victory.

It is pertinent to note that Viktor Hovland on Sunday became the first golfer from Norway to win the FedEx Cup.