Who is Viktor Hovland’s caddie, Shay Knight? Everything you need to know about the popular bagman

Australian caddie Shay Knight has been the guiding force behind Viktor Hovland's journey. Knight is an experienced caddie with an impressive tenure of approximately 15 years. He has graced the bags of various golfers, carving a niche for himself within the professional circuit. Notable players on his list include Matt Jones, Aron Price, DJ Trahan, Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Jerry Kelly, and Sean O’Hair.

Viktor Hovland and Shay Knight's narrative intertwines during Hovland's early days as a professional golfer in 2019. While Hovland's college coach initially lent a hand in carrying the bag, the Norwegian talent was in search of a permanent caddie. Destiny played its part when Hovland crossed paths with Shay Knight, an Australian bagman, at the Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico.

In contrast to Hovland's newcomer status in 2019, Shay Knight arrived with over a decade of experience. Their alliance took shape, thanks to the connection of Rickie Fowler's caddie, Joe Skovron. Knight received a call from Skovron, inquiring about his interest in caddying for the then-amateur Viktor Hovland. Knight knew of Hovland's imminent transition to the professional ranks and embraced the opportunity without hesitation.

What began as a meeting on Mexican greens evolved into a meaningful professional partnership orchestrated by Skovron.

Viktor Hovland and Shay Knight's journey

Viktor Hovland and Shay Knight hug at the BMW Championship (Image via Getty)

Their journey officially commenced at the 2019 Travelers Championship, serving as a mutual assessment for both Hovland and Knight. From the beginning, Hovland's capabilities left an indelible mark on Shay Knight.

Knight commends Hovland's exceptional ability to eliminate one side of the golf course, thanks to his impeccable accuracy off the tee. Beyond the technical prowess, Knight praises Hovland's composed mental approach, his knack for swiftly dissipating frustration, and his unwavering calmness.

This partnership has not only weathered the challenges of professional golf but has blossomed with each stride of success. Knight has been a steadfast companion, witnessing Hovland's journey to seven professional victories.

Hovland now has an opportunity to add another title to his kitty. As the curtains draw on the PGA Tour season, the final act is underway at the 2023 Tour Championship. Hovland stands at the top among the contenders, holding a commanding six-shot advantage.

If Viktor Hovland secures a victory at the 2023 Tour Championship, the rewards will extend far beyond the thrill of the win. Alongside the prestigious title and the impressive $18 million payout, Hovland would earn a coveted five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Furthermore, a victory for Hovland could also see him clinch the Player of the Year honors.