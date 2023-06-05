How much did Viktor Hovland's caddie make at the Memorial Tournament 2023? 

As Viktor Hovland clinched the biggest win of his professional career at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, eyes were on both the Norwegian golfer and his trusted caddie, Shay Knight. Knight's invaluable contribution to Hovland's victory has earned him a substantial payday, solidifying his status as a top-tier caddie in the golfing world.

Viktor Hovland's caddie Shay Knight's expertise paves the way for victory

Shay Knight, a seasoned caddie with over 15 years of experience, has been a steadfast presence in Viktor Hovland's journey to success. With previous partnerships with renowned players, such as Matt Jones, Aron Price, DJ Trahan, Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Jerry Kelly, and Sean O'Hair, Knight's wealth of knowledge and skill have consistently guided his players to perform at their best.

Caddie compensation: A winning combination

Caddies play a crucial role in a golfer's performance and are rewarded, not only with a base salary, but also a percentage of the player's winnings. Knight's dedication and expertise have paid off handsomely as he stands to earn a significant share of Hovland's prize money from the Memorial Tournament.

Reports indicate that caddies generally receive a base salary ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 per tournament. Additionally, they typically earn a percentage of winnings, with 10% allocated for a victory, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 5% for other results. With Hovland's prize money totaling an impressive $3.6 million for winning the Memorial Tournament, Knight is set to receive approximately $360,000 as his share.

A dynamic partnership

Knight's partnership with Viktor Hovland has proven to be a winning formula. The two first teamed up in 2019 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and have since developed a strong bond both on and off the course. Knight's deep understanding of the game and ability to provide invaluable insights during crucial moments have greatly contributed to Hovland's rise as one of golf's brightest talents.

As Hovland's career continues to flourish, Knight's role as his trusted caddie remains pivotal. With his wealth of experience and proven track record, Knight is well-positioned to guide and support Hovland in future tournaments, solidifying their partnership as one of the most successful player-caddie duos on the PGA Tour.

