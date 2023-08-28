“He's just like one of us! A human golf machine” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland having Chipotle for his victory meal after the Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland won the FedEx Cup final on Sunday, August 27 after playing a round of 7-under par 63 at the East Lake Golf Course. He entered the final round with a six-shot lead and emerged victoriously after defeating American golfer Xander Schauffele by five strokes. It was his first FedEx Cup trophy.

The Norwegian golfer celebrated his victory by eating chipotle. The PGA Tour shared a small clip of the golfer enjoying the meal while walking to the clubhouse from the greens on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Viktor Hovland's first meal after the win? Chipotle."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Hovland is just like them. One user commented:

"He's just like one of us! A human golf machine!

"Such a likeable guy. Well done, Viktor," wrote another.

"Some people party after willing $18million. Viktor? He's still at the course eating Chipotle. Gotta love the guy, one of the most humble golfers out there, and seriously good. He'll be a force in the coming years!" a fan tweeted.

"Gotta get that chipotle extra guoc," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

“I played basically my best golf"- Viktor Hovland comments on his performance at the FedEx Cup final

The Norwegian golfer won three tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2023. He clinched the trophy of the Memorial Open and then registered a two-stroke victory at the BMW Championship, which was held at Olympia Fields and finally won the FedEx Cup final in Atlanta.

Hovland smashed aside the star-packed field with his resounding performance throughout the four rounds of the Tour Championship. He had capped a phenomenal two weeks with the FedEx Cup, seeding two back-to-back victories.

The final of the Tour Championship started with Hovland having a six-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele. He had a neck-to-neck competition with some of the top-ranked golfers in the world, yet he didn't even acknowledge the pressure and dominated the field.

He added -7 to his score after playing a bogey-free round of 63 on Sunday. The score was good enough for the Norwegian to give him a stunning five-shot win over Schauffele.

The 25-year-old golfer opened up about his performance in an interview with the media at a post-round conference. He said (via the Business Today):

"I played basically my best golf the last two weeks and it couldn't have happened at a better moment. It's been a great year, just kind of -- I feel like I've taken a lot of steps this season, contending in more major championships, I finally won in the US, I won a big tournament, Jack's event, and honestly, after that I felt like I've gotten so much better and it was very pleasing to see."

The World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing week at East Lake. He started the game two strokes ahead of Hovland as the leader of the FedEx Cup standings but tied for sixth place with Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood after the final round on Sunday.