“LIV Golf cannot match moments like this” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland’s final putt at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup

Viktor Hovland turned the heat up at the East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, August 27, with his dominating performance at the Tour Championship. He shot a round of 7-under par 63 in the final round of the tournament in Atlanta to emerge victorious and pick up $18 million in prize money.

His outstanding performance throughout the event left many speechless. Fans stated that it is hard to watch these match moments on LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Hovland's final putt on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"The winning moment for Viktor Hovland @TOURChamp."

Fans jumped into the comments section to congratulate the golfer. One user wrote:

"LIV cannot match moments like this."

"Dude was an absolute machine this week (and for the last few weeks)," another tweeted.

"Fantastic stuff... Looking forward now to The Ryder Cup!" wrote another fan.

"It's pretty surreal to be standing here" - Viktor Hovland opens up about his performance at the 2023 Tour Championship

The Norwegian golfer entered the star-packed field of the 2023 Tour Championship with a score of under eight. He started his game on Thursday, August 24, and made only two birdies in the first round to settle for a score of 68.

In the second round of the tournament, Hovland began with a birdie on the fourth hole and added another birdie on the sixth hole followed by a bogey on the seventh. He made four back-to-back birdies from 12th to 15th holes and added another birdie on the 17th.

On Saturday, he carded two consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes and added two more on the 12th and 13th holes. He made a bogey on the 14th and a birdie on the 16th to settle for a score of 66.

In the final round on Sunday, Viktor Hovland made seven birdies and scored 63 to finish with a total of 27 under par 261. He registered a five-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele.

Speaking about his victory in a press conference, Hovland said (via the BBC):

"It's pretty surreal to be standing here right now. The gameplan before starting was middle of the green, make a lot of pars and make Xander get after it, which he did early so I had to change my gameplan a little bit.

"That was just huge for momentum because two shots with four holes to go is a lot different from three shots. And after that I really relaxed."

It is important to note that Viktor Hovland became the first golfer from Norway to win the FedEx Cup playoffs final.

Prior to the Tour Championship, Hovland played at the BMW Championship and registered a two-stroke victory over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. He was also auto-qualified for the European Ryder Cup team.