"He’s just really freaking good," Amanda Balionis lauds Scottie Scheffler’s incredible run at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Amanda Balionis congratulated Scottie Scheffler on winning the 2025 Memorial Tournament by sharing a post on her Instagram handle. She posted a few pictures and a video on her Instagram on June 1, along with a caption in which she spoke about the current World No. 1.

Scottie Scheffler registered a four-stroke win in the game. Sharing a post about Scheffler, Balionis congratulated him on joining the elite club of Tiger Woods for winning the Memorial Tournament for two consecutive years. She also talked about his performance, writing:

"Scottie joins Tiger Woods as the only other player in @memorialgolf history to successfully defend their title. World Number 1 is the 4th fastest player in history to reach 16 wins behind just Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

"Scottie has also now successfully converted NINE consecutive outright 54-hole leads. That’s second only to Tiger (who did it an unfathomable 36 consecutive times when holding the outright 54-hole lead). I don’t know guys. He’s just really freaking good okay?!" she added.

Scottie Scheffler took the lead in the game after 54 holes. He then played a round of 70 on Sunday and managed to seize the title. It was his third win of the season, having previously won the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler candidly reflects on his win at the Memorial Tournament

Scheffler had won the Memorial Tournament in 2024. He registered a one-stroke win over Collin Morikawa and then went on to defend the title in 2025.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Scottie Scheffler talked about his game, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I feel pretty tired right now. No, it was a great week. It's always special being able to come here and play Mr. Nicklaus's tournament. The golf course was a great test this week. The rough was as healthy as I had seen it. We've had that length of rough before, but not the thickness. It was pretty nasty and it was a good challenge. Definitely fun to be sitting here."

This season on the PGA Tour, Scheffler had been having a decent outing so far. He made the cut in all 12 tournaments he played this season and recorded three wins and one runner-up finish.

Here is the result of the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9

WM Phoenix Open – T25

The Genesis Invitational – T3

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11

THE PLAYERS Championship – T20

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2

Masters Tournament – 4

RBC Heritage – T8

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1

PGA Championship – 1

Charles Schwab Challenge – T4

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – 1

