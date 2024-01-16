“He’s just sad he can’t play in the Masters” – Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau saying he wants 'the game to come back together’ amid PGA-LIV drama

Bryson DeChambeau wants the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to come together amidst their negotiation talks.

DeChambeau was one of the first golfers to join the Saudi-backed circuit and was awarded a separate team as captain. In response, the PGA Tour banned all the defected players, including him, which resulted in the abrupt end of their careers on the American Tour.

In a recent interview with Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, the 30-year-old expressed his desire to see the two tours united someday. He emphasized that it is important to bring the game together, which would be beneficial for both players and fans who want to see the best compete against each other.

DeChambeau was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated:

"I’ve said from Day 1 I want the game to come back together. We need the game to come back together. Not just for ourselves to play against the best players. And for the game of golf to grow the way we know it can. I just wish people would have taken meetings in the beginning. It was always simple. Egos got in the way."

He added that he would love to support any event that would let him play.

"You’ve got to remember, we were pushed out," he continued. "We made a decision. Totally understand the whole situation and understand the PGA Tour’s position to do what they did. I made a decision to play somewhere else. Would I have loved to supported tournaments and played PGA Tour events still? Absolutely."

DeChambeau's comments received mixed reactions from fans on social media, and not many endorsed his views. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

"He’s just sad he can’t play in the Masters this year"

"Yes he would love to see it come together now that he got his pay day and was instrumental in the division, g f y Bryson"

"I want my 200 million in cake and I want to eat it!"

"Only place I want to see the LIV guys come back is the Players. Don't know that they could travel so much to play the amount of events that would qualify them for the Fed Ex Cup, but who cares about that, anyway? Just want the majors to come to their senses about invitations"

"Then have him call up Yasir and say, hey let’s get a deal done. Whatever it takes to get us able to play events on PGAT."

"Does anyone honestly miss DeChambeau? He’s Phil Jr. Obnoxious and overbearing."

"can it come together without Bryson?"

"I’m sure some PGA Tour guys would love to have access to play in some of the big purse limited field LIV events as well 🤔"

What's next for Bryson DeChambeau?

Bryson DeChambeau will now compete in the LIV Golf Mayakoba, the inaugural event of the LIV Golf 2024 season. The season opener will take place from Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 4, at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

The former US Open champion had a good season in the PIF-sponsored league last year, as he recorded two wins at Greenbrier and Chicago. He also registered a 12-under 58 at Greenbrier, joining the list of the lowest single-round scores in professional golf.