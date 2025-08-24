‘He’s been living his double life’: Dan Rapaport gets honest about Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captainship

Golf writer Dan Rapaport recently shared a post on Instagram to spotlight Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy during the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, and his words have quickly gained attention.Rapaport shared the post on August 24, when Bradley was in the midst of a strong run at the season-ending tournament, which took place from August 21 to 24, 2025. Bradley had just shot rounds of 64 on Friday and 63 on Saturday, surging up the leaderboard.In his message, Rapaport suggested that Bradley should not only lead the U.S. team as captain, but also compete as a playing captain, a role not seen since Arnold Palmer in 1963.“Keegan Bradley should be a Ryder Cup playing captain not just because he’s one of the 12 best Americans, which is obvious, but also his personality. He’s been living this double life on Tour all year and arguably never played better golf. He thrives in the chaos. It’ll fire the team up.”Rapaport also captioned the post to highlight Bradley’s form:“64 and 63 for Keegan Bradley 🏳️‍⚧️the last two days at the Tour Championship…” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeegan Bradley finished the 2025 BMW Championship just outside the cutoff for an automatic Ryder Cup spot, placing 11th in the standings. While that left him short of direct qualification, Bradley still has the unique option of adding himself to the roster in his role as U.S. team captain.Under Ryder Cup rules, the top six Americans secure their places automatically, while the remaining six players are chosen as captain’s picks. Following the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, the automatic berths went to Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley, and Bryson DeChambeau.Meanwhile, the ongoing Tour Championship, the FedExCup finale, features the PGA Tour’s top 30 players and crowns the season champion. With that, let's look at Keegan Bradley's performance at the Tour Championship in detail.Keegan Bradley’s Third Round at the 2025 Tour ChampionshipKeegan Bradley put together a sparkling performance in the third round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, carding a 7-under 63 that showcased both precision and momentum.The 39-year-old opened with early fireworks, rolling in back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. His front-nine highlight came at the par-5 sixth, where he produced a stunning eagle that set the tone for the rest of the day.Bradley stayed steady after the turn, adding another birdie at the 13th. A lone blemish followed at the 14th, but he quickly erased it. Closing with a surge, he rattled off three straight birdies from 16 through 18, finishing his round with a flurry and moving firmly into contention at East Lake. Here's a hole-by-hole look at Keegan Bradley's third round performance:Round 3:Hole 1 (par 4) - 4Hole 2 (par 3) - 2Hole 3 (par 4) - 3Hole 4 (par 4) - 4Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 5) - 3Hole 7 (par 4) - 4Hole 8 (par 4) - 4Hole 9 (par 3) - 3Hole 10 (par 4) - 4Hole 11 (par 3) - 3Hole 12 (par 4) - 4Hole 13 (par 4) - 3Hole 14 (par 4) - 5Hole 15 (par 3) - 3Hole 16 (par 4) - 3Hole 17 (par 4) - 3Hole 18 (par 5) - 4