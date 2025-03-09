"He's long overdue" - Fans rally behind Collin Morikawa to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Collin Morikawa is in contention to win a PGA Tour at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. After three rounds, he took the lead at this week's PGA Tour event.

Ad

Heading into the finale on Sunday, March 9, Morikawa will tee off a stroke ahead of Russell Henley. Nuclr Golf shared the news about Collin Morikawa's lead after 54 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on its X account along with the caption:

"Collin Morikawa grabs the 54 hole lead (-10) at Bay Hill 🔥 Will he get the W tomorrow?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans in the comment section were optimistic about Morikawa's win and supported him.

"He’s long overdue. I hope he can close," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yes he will win," a fan wrote.

"He wins. When he’s hot he’s on fire. +100 Vegas. Hmm," another fan commented.

Some others supported the American, hoping to see him win on Sunday, March 9.

"Would love to see it," one more fan wrote.

"Playing some serious golf," another fan said.

"It’s all about his putter tomorrow," a fan commented.

Ad

A look into Collin Morikawa's performance at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Morikawa started his game at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with his opening round on Thursday, March 6, with a bogey on the first hole. He then carded three birdies on the front nine and another bogey on the ninth for the first round of 1-under 71.

Morikawa played the second round of 4-under 68 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday, March 7. He played a bogey-free round, making birdies on the first, ninth, 12th, and 16th holes.

Ad

He settled in third place after the second round of the tournament, and after playing a round of 67 on Saturday, March 8, he jumped up to take the lead in the game. He made three birdies on the front nine and added three more birdies and a bogey on the back nine on Saturday for a round of 5-under 67.

Collin Morikawa is now in contention to win his seventh PGA Tour event. He last won on the PGA Tour at the Zozo Championship in 2023. This season, the two-time Major winner has been impressive with his game, finishing runner-up at The Sentry.

Ad

He then finished T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and in his last outing at The Genesis Invitational, he played the four rounds of 73, 72, 73, and 67 and settled in for a tie for 17th place.

The final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will start at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, with Xander Schauffele starting the game, followed by Sam Stevens and J.T. Poston at 9:25 a.m. ET. Morikawa will tee off for the final round in a group with Russell Henley at 1:45 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback