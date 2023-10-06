“He’s the next logical choice” - Davis Love III advocates for Tiger Woods as US Ryder Cup Captain for 2025 at Bethpage Black

With the conclusion of the 2023 Ryder Cup, fans have their eyes set on the upcoming edition of the biennial event. This year's US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson received brutal trolling for his pairing.

People criticised him for his captaincy. However, what was done couldn't be changed and now the Americans have to wait two more years to win the prestigious tournament.

During an interview at the PGA Champions Furyk & Friends tournament, Davis Love III, the former US Ryder Cup captain, spoke about the potential captain of the American team for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He said that 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods could be the best choice for the position.

Speaking about Tiger Woods, Love III said (via NBC):

“I think if he wants – obviously Tiger’s into a lot of stuff right now, but it’s kind of his call, I would say I hate to put pressure on him, but it’s kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he’s the next logical choice.”

Despite being unable to play in the competition this year, Tiger Woods has been associated with the USA squad. He has previous expertise leading team events as vice-captain. The five-time Masters champion served as the USA team's vice-captain for the Presidents Cup in 2018 and 2019.

However, Love doubts that Woods will not accept the captaincy of the US team at the Ryder Cup. Adding to his statement, he said:

“I remember a time when Tiger and Phil watched me do it and went, ‘Holy cow, I don’t know if we want to put that much time and effort into it. It takes a lot out of you. Hopefully, we can talk [Woods] into it.”

Tiger Woods underwent an ankle surgery earlier this year and has been focused on his recovery. He has not played in any of the tournaments since Masters 2023.

Tiger Woods' Ryder Cup records

Woods entered the prestigious tournament in 1997, just a couple of years after turning pro. He played at the competition eight times and was part of the winning team once.

Tiger Woods has played in every Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2006. He missed the tournament in 2008 and then again played in 2010, 2012 and 2018.

The legendary golfer doesn't have a particularly impressive Ryder Cup record. In his eight outings, he has only won 13 games, lost 21, and tied three others. He has a strong singles record, taking four of the eight competitions he participated in.

Here are the results of Tiger Woods Ryder Cup matches:

Total Ryder Cups contested: 8 years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018

All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)

U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)

Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)

Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)

Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)