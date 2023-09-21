"He's not ready" - Barstool's Dan 'Big Cat' Katz's replies to Brooks Koepka’s trash talk ahead of LIV Chicago

Brooks Koepka will compete at this week's LIV Golf Chicago event before joining the American PGA Tour players for the Ryder Cup next week. However, ahead of the start of the tournament, Keopka will go for a head-on-head match against Barstool's Dan 'Big Cat' Katz.

Koepka and Catz will compete in a Pro-Am tournament, which will be held on Thursday, September 21. Koepka is excited to play against Katz and said that he is "looking forward to seeing Big Cat with no knee flex hitting the golf ball."

Recently, Big Cat took to his Twitter account to give a perfect reply to the American golfer. He wrote:

"He’s not ready for the no knees shot. No one is ready."

In his interview with the media earlier this week, Brooks Koepka said (via Nuclr Golf):

“Yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing Big Cat with no knee flex hitting the golf ball. I think that's what I'm excited for. The shit-talking will definitely be there. I know we've gone back and forth in texts over the last few days. Hopefully, I win this match otherwise I'm going to hear it for a while.”

The 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event with start with its inaugural round on Friday, September 22, and will run throughout the weekend to have its final round on Sunday, September 24.

"Your play doesn't look bad at all" - When Jon Rahm spoke about Dan 'Big Cat' Katz's swing

Last month, Jon Rahm appeared on Dan Katz's Pardon My Take podcast, where he noticed the Barstool host's swing for the first time. In fact, the no-knee flex hitting that Brooks Koepka mentioned in his statement was first found out by Rahm.

Pardon My Take shared a clip from the podcast with Jon Rahm on its Twitter account when the 2023 Masters winner reacted to Katz's swing. The host of the show asked the golfer to rate his golf swing.

Rahm saw the clip and asked him:

"How long have you been playing?"

"My whole life," Katz replied.

"I mean besides the knee lock, which I still don't believe that's you, everything else is good," Rahm continued. "I mean, you know it's just...I mean that ball you hit is good. It has a straight height. I mean you probably leaving about 40 yards."

"Your play doesn't look bad at all," the golfer added.

Interestingly, Jon Rahm will play against Brooks Koepka at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Rahm will be joining the European squad to compete on home soil against the USA team.

Brooks Koepka was picked up by the American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson for the biennial event, which will take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome, Italy. He is the only LIV golfer who will be playing at the Ryder Cup this year.