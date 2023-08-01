“He’s the reason I play” - Legally blind golfer Tyler Cashman’s grandfather serves as caddie, defying odds on the course

Tyler Cashman has been defying boundaries in the golfing world. The 20-year-old from New Jersey is making his mark on the international stage as a legally blind golfer. This remarkable feat has only been possible due to his grandfather who also works as his caddie, coach and personal assistant.

The job of a caddie is extremely important in golf. However, George Cashman excels in the position and Tyler is extremely glad to have his grandfather by his side during championships. The young golfer recently spoke about his grandfather in great detail and dedicates all his success to him.

Tyler spoke about his grandfather, George Cashman, via Yahoo Sports:

“I wouldn’t play without him. He’s the reason I play. I fire him a lot, but he keeps coming back.”

Tyler added:

“Without him, you’re just beating balls God knows where. I probably couldn’t play a single hole without a spotter.”

Tyler Cashman is currently competing for the visually impaired division of the US Adaptive Open. However, the 20-year-old is legally blind and can't see properly. The details of his environment are extremely blurred -- "a bunch of green and blobs", so Tyler usually relies on his spotter to line the shot up and even measure the distance. His grandfather does a great job at it and has helped him a lot in his quest for success.

USGA @USGA



New Jersey's Tyler Cashman wants more than a high finish in his



@NJSGA1900 @MGA1897 "As a 20-year-old blind golfer, my goal is to introduce other blind children to the sport and let them know there are opportunities out there."New Jersey's Tyler Cashman wants more than a high finish in his #USAdaptiveOpen debut at @PinehurstResort.@NJSGA1900 @MGA1897 pic.twitter.com/vtFTg3qdW5

Tyler Cashman relies on his grandfather for most of his golf swings

George Cashman desired to be a professional golfer in his youth. However, circumstances didn't allow this to happen. Still, he is keeping his dream alive by helping Tyler Cashman achieve success in the sport of golf.

Tyler Cashman helped Team North America capture it's first title for the 2022 International Blind Golf Association’s Vision Cup. He will also be seen in the Canadian Championship while raising money for the U.S. Pain Foundation.

His grandfather, George Cashman, believes that the 20-year-old 'has no idea what's in front of him' and can't determine the distance most of the time.

“Tyler has no idea what’s in front of him. He doesn’t know if it’s a par-4, par-5, par-3.”

He added:

“He relies on me. There’s a real trust factor there. I know his swing so well. I know how to adjust. All the little swing tips he can’t see, I help him with.”

The bond between Tyler Cashman and George Cashman is extremely special and and the pair are on their way to achieve greater things.