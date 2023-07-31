"I probably couldn't play a single hole without a spotter" - Legally blind golfer Tyler Cashman is making a name with 69-year-old grandpa as caddie

20-year-old Tyler Cashman is a legally blind golfer from Oldwick, New Jersey. He made headlines when he teed up with his 69-year-old caddie, who happens to be his grandfather.

Enrolled in the University of Richmond, Tyler is a business major student. He has just five percent vision in his right eye and a little over 20 percent vision in his left eye. Despite being born with better eyesight, the reason for deteriorating eyesight can not be explained by doctors.

His grandfather, George Cashman, had been a major support in his golfing journey. George serves his grandson as coach, spotter, and caddie, who guides him on what club to use and which spot to hit.

As quoted by North Jersey, Tyler Cashman said of his grandfather:

"Without him, you're just beating balls God knows where. I probably couldn't play a single hole without a spotter."

George Cashman and his grandson Tyler Cashman (via USA Today Network)

During the International Blind Golf Association's Vision Cup in 2022, as a member of the Northern American team, he helped them win their first title. As a matter of fact, he was the youngest player in the squad.

Later on, in the association's South African Open, Tyler Cashman won the B2 division tournament. After that, he took a day break and played at the IBGA World Championship, where he finished second of the 15 participants.

Just recently this month, at North Carolina, in the US Golf Association's Adaptive Open, he finished second. One of the top visually impaired golfers Bill Pease even quoted Tyler's performance by saying:

"The future of blind golf is right here."

"There's a real trust factor there" - George Cashman shares why his grandson, Tyler Cashman, relies on him

The 20-year-old golfer and his 69-year-old grandfather play the game of golf wearing blue polo T-shirts that has a 'Team Ca$hman' logo.

George Cashman revealed why Tyler Cashman relies on him so much, he said:

"Tyler has no idea what's in front of him. He doesn't know if it's a par-4, par-5, par-3. He relies on me. There's a real trust factor there. I know his swing so well. I know how to adjust. All the little swing tips he can't see, I help him with."

Earlier this month at the US Golf Association's Adaptive Open, George had to be replaced because the 69-year-old underwent knee surgery. However, 'Team Ca$hman' is set to be back in late August at the Canadian Open Blind Golf Championships.

Tyler Cashman shared that his grandfather, George Cashman, is the reason behind him playing the game of golf. He jokingly added that he keeps firing his grandfather but the latter comes back every time.

"I wouldn't play without him. He's the reason I play. I fire him a lot, but he keeps coming back," said Tyler.

It is noteworthy that, according to his mother, Casey Cashman, Tyler started his vision problems back in fourth grade. He did start to wear glasses but his eyesight has constantly deteriorated. He even memorized the school eye test chart which had to be eventually replaced by the nurse.