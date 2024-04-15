“He's shaking the tree” – Fans claim photo of Tiger Woods shaking Verne Lundquist’s hand at Masters will be ‘meme of the year’

Fans on social media have reacted to a viral picture of Tiger Woods shaking hands with legendary Masters broadcaster Verne Lundquist at last week's Augusta event.

The first Major of the year successfully concluded on Sunday, April 14. During the tournament, Woods shook hands with Lundquist, who was sitting behind a tree. A photo was taken in which only Lundquist's hand could be seen behind the tree.

As the photo went viral on the internet, fans reacted to it, with some claiming that it would become the "meme of the year."

Bleacher Report posted a picture of Woods shaking hands with the broadcaster on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

"Tiger Woods moment with legendary Masters broadcaster Verne Lundquist is already becoming a meme."

Fans in the comments section joked that Tiger Woods was shaking hands with the tree.

"He's shaking the tree," wrote a fan.

"That's going to be the meme of the year," wrote a fan.

"Tiger saying goodbye to his favorite tree at #themasters," another fan tweeted.

Another commented that Woods had probably signed a secret deal with Nike.

"Did a secret deal happen? Is he signing back to Nike?" commented another fan.

It is important to note that Woods parted ways with Nike earlier this year and later started a clothing brand named Sun Day Red in collaboration with TaylorMade. Woods officially debuted in the iconic red t-shirt on Sunday of the new apparel company at the Masters 2024.

Here are more fan reactions:

Fan reactions (Image via X/@BleacherReport)

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods has limited his participation in professional events in the last few years. He had only played at The Genesis Invitational and the Seminole Pro-member tournament in 2024 before competing at the Masters. He is expected to compete at the PGA Championship next month.

Woods encountered major difficulties last week at the Masters, finishing in 60th place after four rounds. He got off to a smooth start at the event but had a terrible outing on Saturday (April 13), when he shot 82. Earlier, he shot 73 in the opening round and 72 in the second round.

With a final round of 77, Woods settled with a score of +16 and placed at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Despite having a troubled outing at the Masters 2024, Woods remains optimistic about the near future. He said in a press conference after the tournament:

"Just keep lifting, keep the molds going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, keep progressing and hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer." (0:50-1:03)

Fans are hoping to see Woods compete at the PGA Championship 2024, scheduled to take place from May 13 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

