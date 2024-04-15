"Just keep lifting” - Tiger Woods details his preparation plan for the PGA Championship at Valhalla

Tiger Woods has his eyes set on the PGA Championship 2024 in Valhalla. The American golfer played at last week's Masters 2024. Although he made the cut in the tournament, he struggled in the third round when he shot 82, followed by the final round of 77. Eventually, he settled in solo 60th position, apparently last on the leaderboard.

Woods started pretty smoothly in the opening two rounds when he shot 73 and 72, but his performance went downhill from thereon. Despite his poor showing last week, the American is optimistic about his upcoming performances and has his eyes on the upcoming Major PGA Championship.

Following the conclusion of the Masters, Tiger Woods opened up about his preparation for the PGA Championship. He told reporters:

"Just keep lifting, keep the molds going, keep the body moving, keep getting stronger, keep progressing and hopefully the practice sessions will keep getting longer."(0:50-1:03)

Woods also spoke about the challenge he faced at the Masters, adding:

"I think that just the wind. And what it was doing out here to the golf shots. And the balls and putting how difficult the the course was playing. It doesn't take much to get out of position here. And unfortunately, I got out of position a lot yesterday and a couple of times today." (1:35-1:53)

Tiger Woods has only played in one professional event before the Masters 2024, The Genesis Invitational. But he withdrew from the competition amid the second round due to fever.

Woods had earlier shown confidence in playing at least one tournament per month in 2024. But he could only manage to tee off in two this year and completed just one.

The 2024 PGA Championship will take place next month from May 13 to 19 at Valhalla. It is important to note that Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career. He is seeking his 16th Major title.

He has won five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Opens, and three The Open Championships over the years.

How did Tiger Woods perform at the Masters 2024?

Woods shot 1-over par 73 in the opening round of the Masters 2024. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then shot a bogey on the fourth. He added another birdie on the eighth but faced two bogeys on the back nine.

In the second round, Woods shot four birdies and four bogeys to settle for an even par score of 72.

The worst, however, came on Saturday (April 13), when he carded three bogeys, two double bogeys, and just one birdie on the front nine and five bogeys on the back nine. He also made a birdie on the 13th to score 10-over 82. He shot the final round of 5-over 77 with three bogeys, one double bogey and a birdie.

It is important to note that Scottie Scheffler won the Masters 2024, his second major title.