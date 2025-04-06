"He's been sitting here... just waiting": Brian Harman adds fuel to pace of play fire at Valero Texas Open

Brian Harman is taking some heat for his pace of play in the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Harman and the other players on the top of the leaderboard have faced heavy winds across TPC San Antonio.

Ad

Harman's slow play has gotten the attention of both the broadcast and golf fans on social media. The 38-year-old has also faced criticism for slow play in the past.

Underdog Golf on X noted on Sunday afternoon that one of the commentators on NBC's coverage of the tournament noted how long Harman is waiting for the wind to die down to hit a shot.

"Broadcast before Brian Harman hit bunker shot on No. 10: 'He’s been sitting here for probably a minute and a half to two minutes just waiting for this wind to calm down,'" Underdog Golf's tweet on X read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On X, many golf fans have been criticizing Harman throughout the final round.

"Penalize Harman this is ridiculous," one user wrote on X earlier.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"God I hate Brian Harman so much just backed off a putt twice," another user posted on X.

"Brian Harman is unwatchable with the waggles and peaking at hole 30 times before he hits the ball," one user posted.

These are only a few of the posts on X from Harman's final round criticizing his pace of play.

Brian Harman aims to capture first win since 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman at the Valero Texas Open 2025 (via Getty)

Brian Harman has struggled for most of the 2025 season, though he now has a lead on the back nine at the Valero Texas Open. This would be Harman's first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Open Championship.

Ad

Prior to this week, Harman's best finish on the PGA Tour this year came at the The Genesis Invitational in February, in which he finished tied for 17th place. In his nine events prior to this week, he had missed the cut at only two of them, though he hadn't contended in any of them.

Harman missed the cut at The American Express in January and The Players Championship in March.

Ad

Harman registered some strong finishes in 2024, though he didn't capture any wins. His best finish last year came at The Players Championship, in which he finished tied for second, one shot behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Harman shocked the world with his dominant win at the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake, winning by six shots and having a five shot lead through 54 holes. Prior to his win at Hoylake, Harman's best major finish came at the 2017 U.S. Open, in which he finished tied for second behind winner Brooks Koepka.

Harman's 2023 major victory secured him an exemption into all majors for the following five years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More