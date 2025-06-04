"He's a six-tool player" – Former PGA Tour pro calls Scottie Scheffler the 'best he has ever seen'

Scottie Scheffler became the second player to win the Memorial Tournament back-to-back. In the latest episode of The Smylie Show, Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme discussed what makes him one of the greatest players in the sport.

The podcast hosts claim that Scottie Scheffler is the "best" they've ever seen and even compare him to Tiger Woods, the only other golfer to have won the Memorial Tournament back-to-back.

The former PGA Tour pro said about the two-time Memorial Tournament winner (5:28 - 5:33):

"Dude Scottie's the best player I've ever seen."

Kaufman used a baseball reference, where an all-around player can be described as a "five-tool player." He went on to say that Scheffler is a "six-tool player" with one added aspect of the sport that often goes unaccounted for.

"He's a six-tool player because you throw in the mental game, because he's got the best mental game. There's not one thing he's not a lead at in his game. He hits it long and very straight. He's the best iron player in the world - the best at controlling his distance in the world and one of the best wedge players in the world. One of the best scramblers in the world," he added (5:52 - 6:24).

They also noted that Scheffler's best attribute on the course is not something launch monitors like the TrackMan can measure. Hulme claims that this factor is the World No. 1 golfer's consistency, not just with his shots but also with his mental state. He believes that this is the key reason why Scheffler has not missed a cut since 2022.

Scottie Scheffler's PGA Tour stats

Scottie Scheffler has been a dominating figure in men's professional golf. He leads the PGA Tour field in many stats, including almost all strokes gained factors except for around the green and putting.

Known for his commendable iron game, he also leads in proximity to the hole. On average, over 785 shots this season, the American golfer sticks his approach shots to within 33 feet and 11 inches from the pin. This accuracy helps him hit 70.25 percent of greens.

Scottie Scheffler has the best adjusted and actual scoring averages on the circuit, with values of an astounding 68.647 and 68.42, respectively.

Bounce back is a crucial performance stat in professional golf that can speak to a player's mental resilience. The stat measures a player's ability to "bounce back" after a bad hole. Scheffler leads with a percentage of 35.80 and a bogey avoidance percentage of 10.07.

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More