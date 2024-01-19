With just a few weeks left for the 2024 LIV Golf season, RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson has decided to trade Talor Gooch for Matthew Wolff. The move was a rather unexpected one from the captain, but he believes that it is the best decision for the team.

Matthew Wolff's trade has also received praise from teammate Peter Uihlein. This praise comes despite the fact that Matt Wolff was criticised heavily by Brooks Koepka in 2023, who said that he had practically given up on the former. Uihlein, however, believes that Wolff has a lot of potential.

Speaking via Golf Monthly, Peter Uihlein said:

“He just needs to go out there, be himself again, play golf, have fun doing it. It’s ridiculous to watch him. He’s the most talented player I think I’ve ever played with. No doubt he’ll be just fine.”

Last year, Wolff withdrew before the final round of the Washington event in the 2023 season. Wolff has previously opened up about his psychological struggles, which affected him to a great extent. However, Uihlein believes that Wolff is back on track again.

“Funny enough, the other day I told Matt, ‘You finished second in the US Open. You won on Tour. You were top 12 in the world at one point. You don’t forget how to play golf. He might’ve just kind of lost his way a little bit, but it’s not like he doesn’t know how to get that back," Uihlein said.

Wolff is excited to join the RangeGoats team for the 2024 season and believes that Watson would be of great help to him.

Matthew Wolff excited to join the RangeGoat team for the 2024 LIV Golf season

The LIV Golf season will begin at Mayakoba, Mexico on February 4, 2024. Matthew Wolff's goal for this season is to take care of his mental health while he is on tour. He is especially waiting for Watson's guidance, which he feels would help him throughout the season.

“I know I've got a lot of skill and a lot of talent. For me, the main thing is just mentally making sure that I'm in a good spot, I'm enjoying where I'm at and I want to be out there. Being on a team with Bubba, I think he'll definitely be able to help me out with that aspect."

Wolff feels he would be a good fit in the RangeGoats team, which comprises Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein and Thomas Pieters.