Who is Peter Uihlein? 34-year-old American golfer’s career explored

Peter Uihlein is an American golfer who currently shares the first-round lead at the Dunhill Links Championship 2023 alongside Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus.

The 34-year-old’s journey in golf began in New Bedford, Massachusetts. At 13, he moved to Bradenton, Florida, to attend the David Leadbetter Golf program.

He was named the Player of the Year by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) in 2005 and again in 2007, a rare feat shared with legends like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

In 2007, Peter secured victory at the Terra Cotta Invitational. His college years at Oklahoma State University had their share of challenges initially, but he overcame them. He represented the victorious USA squad in the 2009 Walker Cup, posting an impressive 4–0 record.

By May 2010, Peter had become the world's number-one ranked amateur golfer. His successes continued, including a commanding win at the Sahalee Players Championship.

On his 21st birthday, Peter achieved a significant milestone by winning the USA Amateur, joining the Oklahoma State players who won the event. He turned professional in December 2011.

A look at Peter Uihlein’s professional career

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 05: Peter Uihlein of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole during Day One of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course St. Andrews (Image via Getty)

Peter Uihlein's professional career has been on an upward trajectory. He secured his first professional win in 2013 at the Madeira Islands Open. His exceptional performance in 2013 earned him the title of the European Tour's Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

In 2017, Peter made his presence felt on the PGA Tour, with notable finishes in the Puerto Rico Open and the Shell Houston Open. This earned him a spot on the PGA Tour for 2017–18.

Throughout the 2017–18 PGA Tour season, Peter made his mark with impressive statistics, including a birdie/eagle streak that tied a PGA Tour record. He qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs in his rookie season.

In the 2018–19 season, Peter continued to deliver solid performances, including a T7 at the RSM Classic and a T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

2021 proved to be another significant year for Peter as he secured his second Korn Ferry Tour event win at the MGM Resorts Championship. This achievement earned him a coveted PGA Tour card for 2022.

Despite his promising career, Peter Uihlein was among the PGA Tour members suspended in June 2022 for participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He is now aiming to add another title to his kitty with a victory at the ongoing Dunhill Links Championship 2023.