“He's talking out of his butt”: Jason Day doesn’t hold back on compatriot Greg Chalmers not liking meat pies

The top 30 players of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season (Jason Day included) are at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the final tournament of the year. It's a time of major tension and seriousness, but there's always room for a few minutes of fun.

That moment came for Jason Day on Wednesday when he was a guest on SiriusXM's Gravy & The Sleeze. One of the show's hosts, Colt Knost, had a hilarious exchange with Day, to which the golfer contributed without holding back.

It was all about Australian golfer Greg Chalmers not liking meat pie. Here's what Jason Day and Colt Knost talked about:

CK: I got to ask you, you are a proud Aussie. Greg Chalmers was on the Subpar podcast recently, and he said the meat pie sucks.

JD: He said that?

CK: He said that, give me your thoughts.

JD: I thinks he's absolutely... I don´t know what he was talking about, I honestly think he's talking out of his butt cause his mouth knows better [both laughed]

CK: He said the sausage rolls are much better.

JD: Sausage rolls are good, but... can't believe he doesn't like meat pies.

CK: He "offended" all of Australia.

JD: Pretty much, I mean... just tell me what's the next thing in the line if you don't like meat pies...?

Australian Greg Chalmers has played 481 PGA Tour tournaments, with one victory (2016 Barracuda Championship). In addition, he has obtained eight other professional victories in different circuits.

How has the 2023 postseason been for Jason Day?

Jason Day is at East Lake Golf Club to participate in his ninth TOUR Championship. He is currently ranked 25th in the FedEx Cup standings.

In the previous two postseason events, he has not fared as well as he had hoped. In fact, he has lost a few spots in the rankings; however, it was enough to qualify for the top event of the FedEx Cup.

In the FedEx St. Jude Championship he finished T52, while in the BMW Championship he improved to T45. These were two results that brought him few points for the ranking; that is, Day owes his presence in East Lake to what he did during the regular season.

At the TOUR Championship, Jason Day will be teeing off at T21, with a score of -1, nine strokes behind season leader Scottie Scheffler.

Day had failed to qualify for the final FedEx Cup tournament since 2018. In his previous eight appearances, Day had outstanding performances. He only finished outside the Top 20 in 2016, when he had to withdraw due to injury.

His best performance was finishing T4 in 2014. He ended in the Top 10 on two other occasions.