"He's totally getting it" - Jena Sims comments after Brooks Koepka teaches son Crew to play golf

Jena Sims shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her husband, Brooks Koepka, giving their 11-month-old son, Crew, his first golf lesson. The image, posted on her Instagram story on July 13, showed Koepka bent over, guiding Crew’s grip and stance on a backyard putting green.

In Sims's story, Crew was dressed in a white romper with light green baby slippers. Koepka wore a grey t-shirt and black shorts. She captioned it:

“He’s totally getting it now 🥲"

Crew was born on July 27, 2023, after Jena and Brooks went through a long and emotional IVF journey. Sims had openly documented their fertility challenges, including three rounds of egg retrieval and multiple injections, before a successful embryo transfer in late 2022.

Crew was delivered via C-section and had complications immediately after birth. He was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to fluid in his lungs, a condition that affected his breathing in the first few days. He remained in the NICU for five days under 24/7 care before being discharged on August 1.

Apart from that, in 2025, Brooks Koepka is competing in his third season on the LIV Golf League. He plays for Smash GC and serves as team captain. In 2025, Koepka has recorded three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up position at LIV Golf Singapore. He earned $2.25 million from the total prize purse. Recently, Jena Sims was seen cheering for Koepak at the LIV Golf Andalucia.

Jena Sims brings summer style to LIV Golf Andalucía while cheering for Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims has made her way to Spain with husband Brooks Koepka and their son Crew. The family arrived in Andalucía for the LIV Golf event at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande. Koepka, who had to pull out of LIV Golf Dallas mid-round due to illness, returned to the course following their vacation. After two rounds at the LIV Golf Andalucia, Koepka is sitting in T32 with a 4-over par.

For Day 2 of the tournament, Sims wore a short-sleeved blue Nike French Terry Top worth $70, paired with bright yellow shorts. She completed her casual chic look with white Nike sneakers and Lenox sunglasses by DIFF Charitable Eyewear. Sharing a blurry snap of her outfit on Instagram, Sims also posted links to each piece.

“These sunnies are for my small (narrow?!) headed girls.. It’s either this or kids size for me lol. That’s why I collab with @diffeyewear, the BEST selections of XS frames.”

With that, Jena Sims also added a promo code for all the things she was carrying. She styled the look further with accessories from Ian Charms and a sleek Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

