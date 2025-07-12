Jena Sims flaunts blue cropped French Terry Top as she cheers for Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Andalucia

After a picturesque vacation in Portugal, Jena Sims is currently enjoying the summer in Spain. Sims landed in Andalucia with her husband Brooks Koepka and son Crew for the LIV event taking place at Real Club Valderrama of Sotogrande.

Koepka was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Dallas after eight holes due to illness. Though he came back strong and fresh from a family vacation to Andalucia, he got off to a rough start. Koepka currently stands at T32 with a 4-over par score after two rounds of the tournament.

Sims is in attendance, along with Crew, to cheer for Koepka from the gallery. As a social media influencer, Sims has not held back in showing off her outfits ever since she kicked off the European vacation. From wholesome pictures of the family, especially of Koepka and Crew, to Sims' elegant outfits, she has shared a number of social media posts with her followers.

For Day Two of LIV Golf Andalucia, Sims sported a $70 short-sleeved blue Nike French Terry Top with a pair of yellow shorts. She shared a blurry picture of herself via Instagram story.

Screenshots of Jena Sims' Instagram story - Source - @jenamsims on Instagram

Sims posed for another picture which she posted along with the links for all the products of her outfit. She completed her look with white Nike sneakers and Lenox sunglasses by DIFF Charitable eyewear. Sims also shared the reason she chose to collaborate with the brand in the caption:

"These sunnies are for my small (narrow?!) headed girls.. It's either this or kids size for me lol. That's why I collab with @diffeyewear, the BEST selections of XS frames."

She also added a promo code for her followers on the Instagram story 'for all shapes and sizes' of DIFF sunglasses.

Screenshots of Jena Sims' Instagram stories - Source - @jenamsims on Instagram

As a fashion influencer who regularly updates her followers, Sims also shared how she accessorized her outfit. She added some Ian Charms accessories to her look and also sported a Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

Jena Sims rocked a pink look on the first day of LIV Golf Andalucia

Jena Sims headed to Real Club Valderrama in all pink for the start of the LIV Golf event in Andalucia. The social media influencer compiled all the product links and shared them on her Instagram story for her fans.

Sims wore a pink dress from White Fox Active, an Australian sportswear brand which focuses on offering quality and trendy activewear worldwide.

Screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram story on July 12, 2025 - Source - @jenamsims on Instagram

Brooks Koepka shot a 5-over par 76 in round one and stood at T44 heading into the second round of the event.

