Jena Sims flaunts a pink outfit as she turns up to support Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Andalucia

Jena Sims was recently spotted at the Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia to support her husband, Brooks Koepka, at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia. Amid the opening round of the tournament on July 11, Sims shared an Instagram story showing off her pink outfit for the LIV Golf event.

Jena Sims and her son, Crew, regularly attend the golf course to cheer on Brooks Koepka. Interestingly, Sims frequently shares pictures of her outfits for the events with her fans on social media. On Friday, July 11, the model uploaded a mirror selfie from the Real Club Valderrama while wearing a pink dress from White Fox Active, a sportswear sub-line that offers a wide range of clothing.

A screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram story from July 11, 2025 (Image Credit: @jenamsims)

Aside from the aforementioned story, Sims shared a few additional stories about her experience at the Real Club Valderrama. In one of the stories, she described the mood on the golf field and fans' excitement about the LIV Golf Andalucia. Here's a glance at the panorama footage she shared:

Still taken from Sims' Instagram story on July 11 (Image Credit: @jenamsims)

Jena Sims was also photographed in front of the same course, and she used a unique caption that emphasized Crew's presence with her. In the caption, she expressed her feelings in Crew's own words. The caption read:

"In the words of Crew: Cheeeeeeeeeeee."

Here's a look at her pink outfit from the course:

Jena Sims posing in front of the fans on Real Club Valderrama (Image Credit: @jenamsims)

Talking a bit about Brooks Koepka's start in the LIV Golf Andalucia, it has not been ideal. As of this writing, he has attempted 11 holes and scored 3-over par. Koepka began his round with a birdie on hole 3, but was quickly followed by four bogeys on holes 6, 10, 16, and 18.

Jena Sims reveals what she's doing after skipping Wimbledon

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Wimbledon is one of the largest sporting events in the world. Many well-known figures from other sports and industries have gathered in London to watch the ongoing 2025 edition of the Grand Slam event. But, surprisingly, Jena Sims has skipped the tournament to cheer her husband at the LIV Golf Andalucia.

Apart from that, Sims is enjoying some strawberries with chocolate, highlighting Wimbledon's tradition of strawberries and cream. She posted an Instagram reel with a comment reading:

"Not at Wimbledon, but my strawberries are pretty good."

The caption of the reel highlighted how this is her daily hack dessert. It read:

"DIY dessert 🍓 @myrrhe."

The SI Swimsuit's 2024 Rookie of the Year was wearing a rainbow bikini, which she promoted on her Instagram story on July 10.

