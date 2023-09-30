"He stood there and didn't move" - Luke Donald explains why Rory McIlroy was furious at Joe LaCava on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup brought several unexpected twists and turns at the Marco Simone Golf Course. However, in one instance today (September 30), Rory McIlroy was spotted agitated. The Northern Irish professional golfer was boiled over by Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava.

So, following the afternoon match on Saturday, there was a heated argument in the golf club parking lot involving Rory McIlroy and an off-camera figure. Team USA were celebrating their win at that moment.

The European star was so enraged that he had to be ushered into the car by another golfer, Shane Lowry.

Rory McIlroy, along with his teammate Matt Fitzpatrick lost the Ryder Cup Fourballs session on the 18th hole and seemed very bothered by USA's Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava.

Now, Europe team captain Luke Donald came in to talk about the argument. According to Golf Magic, Donald confirmed he was present at the 18th-hole incident. He even felt bad at what actually happened at the moment because of the whole hat scene creation.

He explained about the scene by stating:

"Yeah, obviously I was there on 18. I saw it unfold when Patrick made that putt, Joe was waving his hat. Obviously there was some hat waving going on throughout the day from the crowd for our players."

"[I] talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that."

Donald then mentioned that he was not there at the time of the parking lot incident. He did, however, assure that he was going to discuss the scenario with the 34-year-old golfer.

Unfolding Rory McIlroy's 18th hole incident

During Saturday's game, many European supporters insulted Patrick Cantlay by waving their caps at him. (This was following the American professional golfer's refusal to wear the customized hat at the ongoing Ryder Cup tournament.)

Coming back to the game, Cantlay won the match with three consecutive birdies, including a 43-footer on the 18th hole.

On the 18th hole, Cantaly's caddie Joe LaCava was waving his hat from the green. Whereas Rory McIlroy was getting ready to putt, so he asked LaCava to move out of his way.

However, as mentioned by Luke Donald, the caddie did not move from there for a while, which eventually made a big problem for the European men.

Either Rory McIlroy or Fitzpatrick had to sink a putt on the 18th hole. Since both could not do so, Team USA won by five points.