“He tried to compete against the PGA Tour” – DP World Tour pro Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano isn’t sad to see Keith Pelley leave the tour

The departure of DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has created a buzz on the internet. While some golfers on the European Tour expressed sadness over his resignation, Spanish player Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano thinks Keith's leaving will be a "good thing for the Tour."

DP World CEO Keith Pelley has resigned from the tour to join Maple Leaf Sports & Enlightenment (MLSE), with whom his tenure will start in April. The tour confirmed the news in a social media post earlier this week.

Fernandez-Castano recently said that Pelley's exit would be beneficial for the Tour because, in his opinion, the Canadian tried to compete with the PGA Tour when he joined the tour, which did not work out. The Spaniard said (via Golf Week):

“When he [Keith Pelley] arrived he tried to compete against the PGA Tour with the creation of the Rolex Series, which unfortunately never really worked as they never attracted the best players. But how did we end up becoming a secondary tour to the PGA Tour makes no sense to me. I can’t really understand the logic of giving away your best 10 players every year to your biggest competitor. How can that be sustainable in the long term?"

The Spanish golfer sent his best wishes to Pelley for his future endeavors with MLSE but also mentioned that he won't be missing him on the DP World Tour. He added:

“I wish him the best in this new endeavor back in Canada but I will not be missing him. I’m afraid he leaves the Tour on a worse place than where he got it and I’m really looking forward to seeing what Guy Kinnings and his new management team brings to the European Tour in the coming years.”

It is worth mentioning that Pelley joined the DP World Tour in 2015 and was an integral part of numerous developments on the circuit. Moreover, he has also been part of the negotiation with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and the PGA Tour.

The framework agreement between the three series was initially scheduled to reach a conclusion on December 31, 2023 but it has since been postponed to a later date.

DP World Tour players react to Keith Pelley leaving the Tour

DP World Tour players responded to Keith Pelley leaving the Tour to take his new role as President of MLSE. Some of the European Tour players have been playing at the 2024 Sony Open, which will have its finale on Sunday, January 14.

When asked about Pelley's decision to withdraw from the DP World Tour, the majority of the players expressed their disappointment. They appreciated Pelley's hard work over the years while working with the tour.

European Ryder Cup player Justin Rose said that he had not expected that but was happy that Pelley would be working in his home country. He said (via Golf Week):

"I didn’t see it coming. He’s Canadian and it gives him a chance to go home. Listen, you never know when these type of jobs come around but tough timing as well. There’s a lot to unpack and figure out at the moment. It would be nice if there was clarity before he’s leaving."

Matt Fitzpatrick also commented on Pelley's departure. The Englishman seemingly took a dig at him and said that the 60-year-old's legacy would be 'giving away the 10 best players' to the PGA Tour.

"Probably giving away the 10 best players for Europe to the PGA Tour [on what legacy Pelley leaves behind]. I would say so, yeah."

As per an agreement, the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai ranking, who do not currently hold a PGA Tour card, will earn the PGA Tour card every year.

Pelley resigned from Rogers Media in 2015 to join the DP World Tour and is now set to commence his journey with MLSE, which includes renowned sports franchises such as Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, and Toronto Raptors, among others.