“I didn’t see it coming” – Justin Rose, other European pros and Ryder Cuppers react to Keith Pelley leaving the DP World Tour

Players on the DP World Tour have responded to the departure of its CEO. The European Tour announced that Keith Pelley, the CEO of the DP World Tour, will be leaving his role to take a position with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Since 2015, Pelley has been working with the DP World Tour.

During its legal dispute with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, he has been a steadfast defender of the organization. Additionally, he has been involved in the negotiation deal between the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which was postponed until the end of March 2024.

The DP World Tour golfers teeing off at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii were asked to comment on Pelley's resignation. In a conversation with the media, English golfer Justin Rose said that he was not expecting the move. He said (via Golf Week):

"I didn’t see it coming. He’s Canadian and it gives him a chance to go home. Listen, you never know when these type of jobs come around but tough timing as well. There’s a lot to unpack and figure out at the moment. It would be nice if there was clarity before he’s leaving."

Robert MacIntyre also spoke about Keith Pelley, saying he got him on the PGA Tour. MacIntyre said (via Golf Week):

"He got me to the PGA Tour, didn’t he? I think the way the world of golf is going it’s going to be a world tour. He’s given me a pathway to achieve dreams I’ve always wanted to achieve. Good luck to him."

Matt Fitzpatrick commented on Pelley's legacy by saying (via Golf Week):

"Probably giving away the 10 best players for Europe to the PGA Tour. I would say so, yeah."

Meanwhile, Alex Noren acknowledged Pelley's work and said (via Golf Week):

"Keith was very forward-thinking and he tried to compete with the U.S. tour. Bringing those Rolex events was huge. I just think moving forward we could combine them more and as a European I’d love that."

A look into Keith Pelley's career

Keith Pelley is a sports executive who has worked with numerous big companies over the years. After completing his studies at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, he began working for TSN. He started his journey as an assistant editor and, within years, was promoted to president of the company.

After serving as the Canadian Football League's chief executive officer from 2003 to 2004, Keith Pelley joined the Argonauts. He worked for the company until 2007, at which point he quit to take a job with Brad Watters and Pinball Clemons.

Pelley had also worked as the president of Canada's Olympic broadcast media and then became the President of Rogers Media.

In 2015, he resigned from his position at Rodgers Media to join the PGA European Tour. He resigned from his position as the CEO of the DP World Tour, and his tenure with MLSE will begin on April 2, 2024.