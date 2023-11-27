“He was winning everything” - Chandler Phillips reflects on high school days against Scottie Scheffler on the Golf Subpar podcast

Chandler Phillips and Scottie Scheffler have been playing golf together ever since they were in high school. Both have taken different trajectories in their golf careers, but their childhood memories remain the same.

While Scottie Scheffler has been on the PGA Tour for years, Chandler Phillips just recently won his place on the Tour after his excellent performance on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Speaking on the Golf Subpar podcast recently, Phillips spoke about Scheffler's dominance ever since they were young.

He said:

"Me and Scottie have been playing in the same tournaments since even before high school. Everybody knew Scottie. This was when we were like 12 or 13 you know. He was winning everything. If you're going to a tournament and Scottie is in it, you're playing for second. That is also kind of how it is now-a-days you know."

Both golfers often competed in the same tournaments. While Chandler Phillips was at Texas A&M in college, Scheffler played at the University of Texas.

"It was good because he was very highly ranked in the nation too that very time. I thought, 'if i can somewhat compete with this guy, I may have a really good chance of playing well in college and maybe doing this after college'. Scottie has been what he is now, since 13- for me you know. I really thought that he was going to be the next Jordan Spieth. Go to college for just one or two years and then just gone," Phillips added.

Scottie Scheffler and Chandler Phillips to cross paths once again on the PGA Tour

During an interview, Scottie Scheffler was asked what he knew and thought of Chandler Phillips. This came just when Phillips had won the season opener in the Bahamas.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, Scheffler said:

“Did he win today? OK, yeah. Makes sense. He’s pretty good."

Phillips' journey to the PGA Tour has been a long one. However, now he has the opportunity to prove himself on the big stage. He will play with Scottie Scheffler and other golfers, showcasing his immense collegiate talent on the pro scene.