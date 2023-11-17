“It probably sounds bad” - PGA Tour rookie Chandler Phillips reveals why he doesn’t touch his clubs for a month

Chandler Phillips will be making his appearance on the big stage in 2024, after earning his PGA Tour card earlier this year. After a stellar performance, he finished 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour list and sealed his place for his rookie year on the PGA Tour.

One would expect the excitement to keep Chandler Phillips on the golf course, preparing for his first-ever PGA Tour golf season. However, it is quite the opposite. Ahead of his journey as a member of the PGA Tour, Phillips will stow his clubs away.

His final start on the Korn Ferry Tour was of course the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earlier this month. His Tour debut will be after the next three or so months. So what does Chandler Phillips plan to do for 100 odd days? Go hunting of course.

Speaking via the Golf's Subpar podcast, Phillips spoke about his tradition of hunting:

“It probably sounds bad, but yeah. Yeah. No, I got a good group of guys that I go hunting with every year. We usually leave probably Wednesday or Thursday of every week and come back on Mondays and it’s every week. We’re rolling. And that’s what I plan on doing.”

Chandler Phillips' hunting tradition continues into his life as a PGAT pro

The break that Chandler Phillips will be taking is somewhat of a tradition for the golfer. Last year, when Phillips qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour, he did the same. He hung up his clubs till he began the new season. It seemed to have worked wonders, as he went on to win the season-opening tournament.

“Yeah, so I had to go back to Q-School last year, and this last year was actually my first full year on Korn Ferry. As soon as I got home, put the clubs in the closet. First tournament of the Korn Ferry season was the second week of January. I think I picked up the clubs, my first club, since final stage of Q-School, January 2nd or 3rd and pretty much practiced a week and went out there and had some fun.”

After winning The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, he managed to maintain his position throughout the year, before ultimately securing his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.