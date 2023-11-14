“He won’t ever win the Masters” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy confirming the addition of new TaylorMade driver

Celebrated golfer Rory McIlroy recently made changes in his backpack, adding a new TaylorMade driver in the bag.

McIlroy has modified his TaylorMade golf equipment earlier this year. Before the Masters earlier this year, he also shortened his driver shaft and utilized a new driver in the WGC-Match Play. However, he failed to make the cut in the major.

Fans mocked McIlroy for making alterations to his bag once more, claiming that it would not help him win the major.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of Rory McIlroy discussing his golf equipment along with a caption, saying:

"Rory McIlroy has the new TaylorMade driver in the bag after it hit the conforming list this morning."

"Yeah but… he won't ever win the masters…"

"Yeah but… he won’t ever win the masters…"

"Rory Shaft length: 34", wrote another fan.

"He has a new TM driver as he is contracted to play the new TM," another fan commented.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Throughout his career, Rory McIlroy has won four majors. He will have to win the Masters, though, to complete his historic feat of winning every major championship. He won his first major at the US Open in 2011.

The next year, McIlroy went on to win the PGA Championship. In 2014, he took home the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. In 2022, he had his highest placing in the Masters, coming in second.

What is in Rory McIlroy's bag?

McIlroy uses TaylorMade golf equipment and below is the list of all the equipment he used in 2023:

Driver

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, (7.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees at 13.5) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

5-wood

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (19 degrees at 18.25) with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft

Irons

Specification: TaylorMade P760 (2-4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) all fitted with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

Wedges

Specification: TaylorMade MG3 (46-09SB), TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB) all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

Putter

Specification: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball

Specification: 2021 TaylorMade TP5x

Rory McIlroy's stunning victory at the Dubai Desert Classic kicked off the new year. In 2023, he was second at the US Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational and won one each on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. But his best game came at the Ryder Cup, where he scored four more points to help his team win.

McIlroy has last competed at the BMW PGA Championship and he is set to join the inaugural edition of the Dubia Invitational and is also scheduled to defend his title at the Dubai Desert Classic.