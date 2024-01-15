"He won’t be missed" – Fans react to rumors linking Wyndham Clark to Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf team

According to recent rumors, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark could be on his way to join LIV Golf. With Jon Rahm recently making a shocking switch from the PGA Tour to the breakaway series, there were rumors that other notable golfers could also be joining LIV to be a part of his new team.

According to LIV Golf Updates on X (formerly Twitter), Wyndham Clark is close to finalizing a deal with LIV. Along with Clark, World No. 10 amateur golfer Caleb Surratt is also expected to join Jon Rahm's new team on LIV Golf.

While the rumors are intensifying, fans from all over the world shared their opinion about the potential switch as well as the creation of the new Legion XIII team. Most fans were critical of Clark joining LIV, with comments frequently calling him a one-hit wonder.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"He won’t be missed-Ryder Cup performance was brutal and good thing the 18th fairway at LACC was as wide as an NFL field."

Another user wrote:

"Good we don’t want to watch that slow play anyway."

One user alluded to his solitary Major win, writing:

"One hit wonder anyways."

While the rumors are not yet confirmed, Wyndham Clark did play at the PGA Tour season opener, the 2024 Sentry tournament, where he finished T29.

Wyndham Clark rumored to join Jon Rahm's new Legion XIII LIV Golf team

Jon Rahm's shift to the LIV Golf series shocked the golf world, especially as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF aim to create a framework agreement for a newer, bigger golf entity.

When Jon Rahm joined the LIV Series, it was also rumored that he would bring along several other star golfers to form his team, including the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, and Wyndham Clark. According to reports, Clark has been in talks with LIV over the last few months and the signing of a deal has been closer than ever.

Alongside Wyndham Clark, Caleb Surratt is also reportedly expected to join the team. Surratt is ranked 10th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was selected to be a part of the 2021 US Team for the Junior Ryder Cup. The last spot on the team will likely be taken up by one of the golfers who made the cut at the LIV Golf promotional event. With the new LIV season all set to begin in February, the pressure is on for Rahm to finalize a full team.