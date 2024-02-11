The 2024 WM Phoenix Open has tested players' tempers, and Billy Horschel is one of those who did not score well on the test. Horschel confronted several fans about their comments on the side of the course.

The incident occurred as Zach Johnson was preparing to take a shot. Some fans attending the moment began to rush him and Billy Horschel confronted them saying the following:

"He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here - it’s our f***ing job!"

The moment was captured on video and has gone viral, with more than 139,000 views in just one hour on NUCLR GOLF's X (formerly Twitter) account. Fans have reacted in various ways to the matter, with some agreeing with Billy Horschel, while others think differently.

One fan identified as Make Tiger Great Again posted the following:

"I'm sorry, this is the one tournament all year they don't get messed with. Don't play if you cant take it. He and Zach should hold hands and cry together"

Another user identified as RP had the following opinion:

"Billy and Zack are right, but WM Phoenix is the way it is and you know when you sign up. If you dint like playing in that environment, don’t sign up for it. As long as they get these 'paying' crowds and the purse is good, 'Players are going to play'"

User Andrew DWMP, meanwhile, posted the following:

"The pga tour created the monster that is this tournament. They leaned into the party atmosphere. Now they must lay in the bed they made."

Here are some other reactions on X:

Billy Horschel and Zach Johnson at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Both Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel made the cut at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. After the first 54 holes, Johnson is T53, with a score of 3 under. His performance so far includes three consecutive rounds of 70, with seven birdies and four bogeys.

Billy Horschel, meanwhile, is in a better position than his colleague, as he entered the fourth round at T20, with a score of 8 under. Horschel was six strokes off the leaders and just two strokes back to be included in the Top 10.

Horschel has gone from strength to strength in the tournament, with rounds of 72, 67 and 66. His performance has included one eagle, eleven birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.

Horschel began his fourth round at 12:25 pm (Eastern Time). Through his 4th hole of the day, he made one bogey with no birdies.

Zach Johnson, meanwhile, began the fourth round at 1:25 (Eastern Time) and made par on the first hole.

The tournament is led by Sahith Theegala and Nick Taylor, with a score of 15 under, as they play the 17th hole of the third round. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is one stroke behind the leaders, also playing the 17th of the third round.