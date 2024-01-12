“He has zero plans to play that tour” – Fans react to Jack Nicklaus predicting Tiger Woods’ dominating role in the Champions Tour

Golf fans believe that Tiger Woods is not yet ready to join the Champions Tour. 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus recently said that Woods could be a dominant figure on the Champions Tour.

On Wednesday's episode of the Golf Central podcast, Nicklaus said that Woods might be able to utilize a cart on the senior tour, which would make it easier for him to get from one hole to the next and give him more control over the course.

Tiger Woods has a lengthy history of injuries, and his ankle condition still makes it difficult for him to be out on the golf course for a long time. Because of the ailment, he even withdrew from last year's Masters. But since then, Woods has had surgery and has recovered pretty well. He has been enthusiastic about playing in more events in 2024.

But since Woods only participated in a handful of competitions, rumors have it that he will play at the Champions after he turns 50.

Discussing Woods' participation in the senior tour, Nicklaus backed the 48-year-old to dominate the Tour. Nicklaus' comment was posted by Nuclr Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Jack Nicklaus predicts that Tiger Woods is going to dominate the Champions Tour: “I think Tiger will play the senior tour. He’ll be able to get in a cart, and he’ll absolutely kill everybody.” (Via @GolfChannel) @TWlegion."

Fans flocked to the comments section to say that Woods has no plans to join the senior tour. One user commented:

"He has zero plans to play that tour."

"He’d better not drive that cart," wrote another fan.

"Don’t think he has any interest," another fan commented.

"Won’t even be fair once he’s out there. Still hitting 320 at 50," jotted a fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

When will Tiger Woods be able to play on the Champions Tour?

Tiger Woods can play on the Champions Tour in 2025. The American golfer will turn 50 in two years and will be eligible for the senior tour. However, his status is arguably uncertain.

In 2023, during a pre-tournament press conference for the Masters, he expressed his excitement about using a buggy on the golf course. He said (via Golf Week):

“I’ve got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred (Couples). But until then no buggy.”

Woods was on break since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters but returned at the 2023 Hero World Challenges and also played the 2023 PNC Championship.

He will possibly return to compete at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open next month.