When does Tiger Woods play next in 2024? Upcoming golf events explored

Tiger Woods' next potential event could be the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open, which will take place in February 2024.

In a press conference ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Woods revealed his plans for 2024 and said that he would try to at least compete in one tournament per month in 2024.

The 48-year-old might play in the Genesis Invitational Open to begin the new year or the Players Championship in front of the 2024 Masters. Speaking about his plans for 2024, Woods said at the 2023 Hero World Challenge (via SB Nation):

"Once a month seems reasonable and it gives me a couple of weeks to recover and weeks to tune up, maybe I can get into the rhythm and something like that. That’s what the plan was going into next year.”

He added:

“I think it’s realistic. [I] would start with maybe [the] Genesis and something in March near The Players. Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction," he added.

It is important to note that in 2023, Woods played at the Genesis Invitational Open and finished in a tie for 45th place with a score of over 2. The 2024 edition of the competition could take place from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Course in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods's upcoming golf events

In the best-case scenario, Tiger Woods could begin his season in mid-February with the Genesis Invitation.

He might then participate in the Players Championship, which is slated to take place from March 14–17. He should qualify for the tournament as the winner of the Major tournament in the last five years. Woods won his last major in 2019 at The Masters.

As the previous champion of the competition, he holds a lifetime exemption to The Masters, meaning he could play at Augusta National Golf Course's Major in April.

The PGA Championship, which is scheduled for May, is the second major of the year. Woods might compete in that event before proceeding to another major, the US Open, which is scheduled for June 13–16.

It is noteworthy to mention that Woods is not officially qualified for the US Open because his eligibility to compete at the tournament expired last year. However, he may receive a special exemption from the USGA to participate in the competition. The Open Championship is the next competition in which the five-time Masters winner may compete in 2024.

Towards the end of the year, Woods could return to compete at the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship.

Here is the list of the tournaments that Tiger Woods could play in 2024:

Genesis Invitational: Feb. 15-18

Players Championship: March 14–17

Masters: April 11–14

PGA Championship: May 16–19

Open Championship: July 18-21

Noticeably, Tiger Woods has not confirmed his presence in any of the tournaments so far.