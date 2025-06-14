Heartbroken Tommy Fleetwood gives statement after missing first cut of season at 2025 US Open

Tommy Fleetwood reflected on a disappointing week at the 2025 U.S Open, as he missed the cut for the first time this season.
The 34-year-old made his 13th appearance of the season and his 10th start at the U.S Open this week. The third Major of the year posed a tough challenge for the field at the Oakmont Country Club, and Fleetwood failed to come above the +7 cutline.
The English golfer carded a four-over par 74 in the first round after starting off with consecutive bogeys. Fleetwood wrapped his round one with five bogeys and a birdie. His second round didn't go well, as he shot five bogeys and a double bogey along with two birdies to finish off with a five-over 75.
Tommy Fleetwood's run at the 2025 U.S Open ended on Friday, June 13 with a +9 final score. Following his early exit from the tournament, Fleetwood shared a series of pictures from Oakmont and wrote:
"Golf is hard. Oakmont is hard…but I still would’ve loved a weekend round there. Good luck to everyone @usopengolf"
Fleetwood missed the cut for the second consecutive time at the U.S Open after he had failed to advance to the weekend rounds with a similar over-par score last year at Pinehurst (No.2).
His best finish at the Major was in 2018, when he was runner-up. Brooks Koepka took home the U.S Open title at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club that year.
Has Tommy Fleetwood won a PGA Tour event this season?
Tommy Fleetwood has had a decent season but is yet to win a title. His best finish this year is T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Truist Championship.
He was in contention for the title in a couple of PGA Tour events, finishing T5 at the Genesis Invitational and solo seventh at the RBC Heritage.
The English golfer was last seen at the Memorial Tournament before the third Major of the season, tying for 16th place.
In the first two Majors in 2025, Fleetwood had mixed outcomes. While he finished T21 at the Masters tournament, he ended tied 41st at the PGA Championship.
Fleetwood joined the PGA Tour in 2010 but is yet to claim a title on the Tour but has won seven events on the European Tour.