2025 US Open Day 4 weather forecast: Will thunderstorms affect the final day at Oakmont CC?

On June 12, the 2025 US Open kicked off at Oakmont Country Club on a nice sunny day. However, the sun soon took a step back after the opening day. Clouds and rain have been a constant, and the USGA even offered refunds to fans who purchased tickets for Round 3.

Unfortunately, it appears that the rainy conditions will also be witnessed on the event's final day, Sunday, June 15. According to Accuweather, the area is expected to face a couple of showers and a possibility of a thunderstorm also remains.

The temperature is expected to range around 74° F. There is a 95% chance of cloud cover and a 65% chance of rain during the first tee times, but the good news is that by the afternoon, the conditions could improve.

Aside from the rain, players should expect strong winds and gusts throughout the final round of the US Open. The wind is currently predicted to blow east from morning till afternoon. The speed could range from 9 to 11 miles per hour.

As of this writing, Sam Burns leads the US Open after two rounds, with a total score of three-under par. He is among just three golfers who have an under par score.

What was the cut line for the 2025 US Open?

The Oakmont Country Club is regarded as one of the most challenging courses. Before the US Open ever began, it was clear that the course would be a huge test for the golfers. This is exactly what has happened throughout the tournament.

The cut line after 36 holes was set at +7, demonstrating how difficult the conditions had been for everyone. After two rounds, just three golfers have a below par score. Here's a look at the leaderboard after round two of this year's US Open:

1 - Sam Burns (-3)

2 - J. J. Spaun (-2)

3 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T4 - Adam Scott (E)

T4 - Ben Griffin (E)

T6 - Victor Perez (+1)

T6 - Thriston Lawrence (+1)

T8 - Russell Henley (+2)

T8 - Brooks Koepka (+2)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (+2)

T8 - Thomas Detry (+2)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (+3)

T12 - Max Greyserman (+3)

T12 - Adam Schenk (+3)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

T12 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T12 - Jason Day (+3)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+3)

T12 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3)

T12 - Keegan Bradley (+3)

T12 - Sam Stevens (+3)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+4)

T23 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T23 - Denny McCarthy (+4)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T23 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T23 - Cameron Young (+4)

T23 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T23 - Daniel Berger (+4)

T23 - Aaron Rai (+4)

T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+4)

T23 - Trevor Cone (+4)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+4)

T23 - Robert MacIntyre (+4)

T36 - Ryan Fox (+5)

T36 - Jordan Spieth (+5)

T36 - Sungjae Im (+5)

T36 - Matthieu Pavon (+5)

T36 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

T36 - Tom Kim (+5)

T36 - Maverick McNealy (+5)

T36 - Jhonny Keefer (+5)

T36 - Chris Gotterup (+5)

T45 - Matt Wallace (+6)

T45 - J. T. Poston (+6)

T45 - Corey Conners (+6)

T45 - Michael Kim (+6)

T45 - Marc Leishman (+6)

T45 - Tony Finau (+6)

T45 - Justin Hastings (a) (+6)

T45 - Jordan Smith (+6)

T45 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T45 - Rory McIlroy (+6)

T45 - Niklas Norgaard (+6)

T45 - Ryan Gerard (+6)

