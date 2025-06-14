“I’m down for whatever” – Ben Griffin dubs the US Open rain an ‘annoyance’ as Oakmont gets trickier

Ben Griffin called the US Open weather conditions annoying as the Oakmont Country Club terrain got trickier. The US Open venue has been rain-soaked during the second round of play, and hence, the tournament was delayed, with 13 players yet to finish their second round.

Ad

Griffin was one of the golfers who finished his round, and after the match, he joined a press conference at the tournament venue to address whether he liked playing in the rain. In answer, the golfer said, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, bring it on. I'll play in anything unless it's lightning pretty much or tornados. Yeah, rain is tricky. It's just more of an annoyance than anything. I think you're managing your umbrella and maybe your rain gear and keeping your clubs dry.

Ad

Trending

“But from a swing standpoint, I don't mind playing in the rain, and obviously it softens conditions most weeks. It'll probably make it maybe slightly easier or maybe we'll have to start thinking about spin control a little bit with the wedges if it really rains…Bring it on. I don't really care. I'm down for whatever.”

Ad

Griffin finished two rounds with an even-par score, and he scored 71 on the second day with two birdies on the front nine.

How did Ben Griffin play in the 2025 season so far?

Ben Griffin won one tournament in the 2025 season at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He also had a second-place finish at the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday. He had two T4 finishes at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Ad

Here's a list of Griffin's 2025 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T45, 65-70-70-68, 273 (-7)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T7, 66-69-66-68, 269 (-19)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T69, 69-70-73-76, 288 (E)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T36, 71-68-68-70, 277 (-7)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T44, 74-73-74-70, 291 (+3)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4, 67-65-67-67, 266 (-18)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T4, 68-65-66-69, 268 (-16)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T45, 75-72-72-74, 293 (+5)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): Missed cut

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T18, 70-67-68-65, 270 (-10)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T40, 70-70-76-74, 290 (+2)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: Missed cut

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T46, 66-70-72-70, 278 (-2)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 70-69-72-69, 280 (-4)

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: Winner, 66-63-68-71, 268 (-12)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T2, 65-72-72-73, 282 (-6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More