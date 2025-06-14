Victor Perez makes big ‘two hole-in-ones’ revelation after entering Oakmont history books with his US Open ace

Victor Perez marked his name at the Oakmont Country Club during the second round of the 2025 US Open. He recorded a stunning hole-in-one at the par-3 6th hole. With a 7-iron in hand on the 192-yard layout, Perez shot one of the most memorable shots of the tournament. The ball landed short of the pin, took three hops, and spun into the cup, marking just the second ace in US Open history at Oakmont Country Club.

Speaking after his round, Victor Perez acknowledged his shot, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Q. Joining some elite company with that hole-in-one, the second one in Oakmont history. Your initial thoughts on a good shot.

VICTOR PEREZ: Yeah, obviously, a hole-in-one takes a little luck. Obviously, I was trying to hit something maybe 15, 20 feet past the hole, and it maybe spun a little bit more and bounced in, so a little fortunate, which I'll definitely take going into the weekend.

Q. Did you have any hole-in-ones before this?

VICTOR PEREZ: I actually had two this month.

Q. Where at?

VICTOR PEREZ: Against all odds. Back in the Bahamas, where I live. I guess I'm on a hole-in-one run at the moment. It might dry up for the next so years now, who knows, so, yeah, really happy."

The last and only other ace at Oakmont in YS Open history came in 1983, when Scott Simpson delivered it during the first round. With that, let's learn if his hole-in-one impacted his performance at the US Open.

Victor Perez moved from over par to even par after hitting a hole-in-one

Victor Perez's moment came 42 years later. The 6th hole, redesigned in recent years to toughen its approach angles, proved vulnerable only to the Frenchman's perfect shot. With that, it also moved him from two-over-par to even-par at the time and helped him finish the round with an even-par 70.

With a two-round total of +1, Victor Perez secured a spot above the cut line and into the top 20 heading into the weekend. With that, here's the leaderboard after the second round of the 2025 US Open:

1 - Sam Burns (-3)

2 - J. J. Spaun (-2)

3 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T4 - Adam Scott (E)

T4 - Ben Griffin (E)

T6 - Victor Perez (+1)

T6 - Thriston Lawrence (+1)

T8 - Russell Henley (+2)

T8 - Brooks Koepka (+2)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (+2)

T8 - Thomas Detry (+2)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (+3)

T12 - Max Greyserman (+3)

T12 - Adam Schenk (+3)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

T12 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T12 - Jason Day (+3)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+3)

T12 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3)

T12 - Keegan Bradley (+3)

T12 - Sam Stevens (+3)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+4)

T23 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T23 - Denny McCarthy (+4)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T23 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T23 - Cameron Young (+4)

T23 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T23 - Daniel Berger (+4)

T23 - Aaron Rai (+4)

T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+4)

T23 - Trevor Cone (+4)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+4)

T23 - Robert MacIntyre (+4)

T36 - Ryan Fox (+5)

T36 - Jordan Spieth (+5)

T36 - Sungjae Im (+5)

T36 - Matthieu Pavon (+5)

T36 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

T36 - Tom Kim (+5)

T36 - Maverick McNealy (+5)

T36 - Jhonny Keefer (+5)

T36 - Chris Gotterup (+5)

T45 - Matt Wallace (+6)

T45 - J. T. Poston (+6)

T45 - Corey Conners (+6)

T45 - Michael Kim (+6)

T45 - Marc Leishman (+6)

T45 - Tony Finau (+6)

T45 - Justin Hastings (a) (+6)

T45 - Jordan Smith (+6)

T45 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T45 - Rory McIlroy (+6)

T45 - Niklas Norgaard (+6)

T45 - Ryan Gerard (+6)

