“Hell yeah”; “Can’t be the announcement we waited for”: Fans divided as Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy make big news with TGL’s new rule

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL has got off to an entertaining start and created some buzz with its innovation and format of play. The TGL recently announced a new rule this week and received a mixed reaction from the fans.

The TGL has tweaked its hammer rule a bit as each team will now have three hammers. A team can throw only one hammer per hole and the maximum a hole can be worth is three points if both teams throw a hammer on the same hole.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league shared this post on their X account (formerly Twitter), and fans engaged with it to express their views.

"Hell yeah," an X user reacted to the post.

"This can’t be the announcement we waited that long for," another one said.

One fan appreciated the rule change and lauded TGL for being bold and innovative enough to make a change mid-tournament.

"Props for being willing to make a change mid-season. Everyone was clamoring for some version of this," a fan quote tweeted.

"I like the innovating," wrote a fan.

"Double hammer is crazy," another fan commented.

Another fan shared his views and gave his suggestions.

"Shouldve listened to what I said. Make them earn hammers. They each start with one. But every par 5 longest drive earns their team another hammer and every closest to the pin on par 3s earns another. Only 3 max at a time though," suggested a fan.

The hammer is a point modifier that will change the hole value by adding a point. So, each hole starts with a point, and when a hammer is played and accepted by the opponent, the value of the hole will be two points.

So now, from Monday onwards, the TGL will consist of three hammers for each team with a maximum of three points on a hole if both teams throw a hammer.

2025 TGL schedule

TGL Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Here's the complete schedule of the remaining 2025 TGL games.

Monday, Feb 17

ATL vs LA – 1:00 PM EST

– 1:00 PM EST ATL vs BAY – 4:00 PM EST

– 4:00 PM EST BAY vs BOS – 7:00 PM EST

Tuesday, Feb 18

JUP vs NY – 7:00 PM EST

Monday, Feb 24

LA vs NY – 5:00 PM EST

– 5:00 PM EST BOS vs ATL – 9:00 PM EST

Tuesday, Feb 25

BAY vs JUP – 9:00 PM EST

Monday, Mar 3

BAY vs LA – 3:00 PM EST

– 3:00 PM EST NY vs BOS – 7:00 PM EST

Tuesday, Mar 4

JUP vs ATL – 7:00 PM EST

Semifinals

Monday, March 17 – 7:00 PM ET

– 7:00 PM ET Tuesday, March 18 – 7:00 PM ET

Finals Series

Match 1: Monday, March 24 – 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 24 – 9:00 PM ET Match 2: Tuesday, March 25 – 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 25 – 7:00 PM ET Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 25 – 9:00 PM ET

