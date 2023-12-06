“Hell yeah it just keeps getting better” – Fans react to rumors linking PGA Tour stars Jason Day and Adrian Meronk to LIV Golf

As per the latest reports, Jason Day and Adrian Meronk might join LIV Golf along with Jon Rahm, who has been rumored to announce the move this Wednesday.

On Tuesday, December 5, The Telegraph reported that Rahm had signed a £450 million deal to join the Saudi-backed circuit, and the announcement might happen on Wednesday. The report claimed that LIV Golf might lure two more big players: former No. 1 Jason Day and Adrian Meronk, who has won four titles on the DP World Tour. Though, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The NUCLR Golf wrote on X (formerly called Twitter):

"#NEW: Former World #1 Jason Day and Polish standout Adrian Meronk are the latest names to potentially be on the move to LIV GOLF, according to a former Ryder Cup player who spoke to @TelegraphSport, while another player told the newspaper they weren’t aware if it was true."

The news received varied reactions from fans on social media. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Hell yeah it just keeps getting better. I hope Eric Cole comes too"

"Day fits the mold. Big name on the decline like a lot of other LIV players.

"PGA Tour Commisner, Jay Monaghan, made $14 million in 2020 at the nonprofit - maybe the IRS should hire another 40,000 agents"

"I wouldn't blame meronk after the way he was treated by the Ryder cup committee. A disgrace."

"Oh so you have no idea, thanks for the report!"

"Good more room on the PGA tour for more talented and motivated golfers! Enjoy your money and bye bye!"

"Nobody needs to see Rahm in shorts 😣"

"doubt this is true. Didn’t Meronk just earn his PGA Tour card?"

"Goodbye Polish Prancer, it’s been fun 😔"

"Would really miss J Day, but was always surprised he didn’t go from the start"

"Would Jason Day be obliged to visit Australia when the LIV Tour comes to Adelaide though?"

"I would hate it to happen, but Meronk would make sense considering his snub at the RC, which was very much a slap in the face. Day would be a big loss too, although his best days are behind him. Cantlay and Schauffele next?"

"Day needs a backup plan. Can he still walk without vertigo?"

"I'd be very disappointed to see Day move, especially considering his return to form this year"

"Until the actual players say it - it’s a rumour"

How did Jason Day perform in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season?

Below you can take a look at Jason Day's results in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: T8

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T11

World Wide Technology Championship: T21

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T16

The RSM Classic: CUT

QBE Shootout: T10

The American Express: T18

Farmers Insurance Open: T7

WM Phoenix Open: 5

The Genesis Invitational: T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T10

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T5

Masters Tournament: T39

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: 1

PGA Championship: CUT

the Memorial Tournament: CUT

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T45

The Open Championship: T2

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T52

BMW Championship: T45

TOUR Championship **: 28

Hero World Challenge: 11