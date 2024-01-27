“Here is 500 million dollars” – Max Homa takes a jibe at LIV Golf over its reported negotiations with Anthony Kim

Former PGA Tour star Anthony Kim is reportedly making a comeback. According to reports, the 38-year-old golfer, who hasn't played competitive golf since 2012, is in talks with the PGA and LIV Golf for a potential comeback. As rumors linking him to LIV take center stage, Max Homa has come out to take a jibe at the breakaway tour.

Homa, who is currently in San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open, said that the difference between PGA Tour and LIV Golf negotiations is the money. The PGA star took a swipe at the Saudi-backed series by stating that it will offer “500 million dollars” to woo Anthony Kim. Notably, the 33-year-old made the comment as a joke.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Max Homa wrote:

Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback: PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour. LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Homa tweeted about players’ negotiation with LIV Golf. Most recently, Homa shocked many when he predicted a detail of Jon Rahm’s LIV announcement in advance. On December 8, the PGA Tour star tweeted about the possibility of Rahm announcing his move in a LIV golf letterman jacket.

Interestingly, the tweet came just hours before Rahm made the official announcement of him joining LIV. The Masters champion made the announcement wearing a LIV golf letterman jacket, leaving Homa fans in shock.

Is Anthony Kim joining LIV Golf?

According to a recent Golf.com report, Anthony Kim is set to return to professional golf. The three-time PGA Tour winner is reportedly beginning his training in the coming weeks with the hope of making a comeback after spending over a decade on the sideline. The reports also claim that the American golfer has been in talks with both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

For the unversed, Kim suffered a major injury and underwent surgery for the Achilles tendon in his left leg in 2012. The golfer didn’t return to play in the 2013 season of the PGA Tour, despite being eligible. In 2014, reports claiming that the golfer had quit pro golf surfaced. Later, Kim was spotted in several charity tournaments, but never at a competitive event.

As mentioned above, the 38-year-old is currently in talks with LIV Golf. Media reports claim that the golfer is a hot target for the Saudi-backed series, which is still looking to complete its roster.

Notably, Kim could even be a potential candidate for Jon Rahm’s new team on the breakaway tour. However, nothing is confirmed and the Greg Norman-led Saudi circuit is yet to comment on the same.