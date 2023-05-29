“Here with a new girlfriend of mine” - Emiliano Grillo jokes about his new 'love' on social media after win on PGA Tour

Emiliano Grillo delivered a rather memorable performance at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge to win in Fort Worth, Texas. He survived a scary double bogey on the 72nd hole to beat Adam Schenk in the second playoff hole on Sunday.

Grillo took his second win on the PGA Tour, with the first one coming at the Frys.com Open all the way back in 2015. The hard-fought victory saw him beat the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler. Picking up the prestigious trophy, Grillo couldn't stop showing off.

In a video posted on the PGA Tour's Twitter account, Grillo could be seen jokingly talking about his trophy being his new girlfriend.

"Alright guys. Just signing out from the Colonial. Here with a new girlfriend of mine for tonight. I'm so excited, second one. We got it done. Can't even thank anybody."

Emiliano Grillo takes win at Charles Schwab Challenge, seven years after last PGA win

Emiliano Grillo talked about his second victory at the PGA Tour, which came after a gap of over seven years since his last. Speaking on this, he said (via CNN):

“It feels great. The wait was definitely worth it. It was long, but it was worth it. I said it a few times that I wasn’t going to retire without winning here, and I’m lucky that I got it done in the last year before the renovations. I’m excited. I’m happy. That’s the way I can put it.”

Grillo entered the last hole of the competition with a two-shot lead over Schenk. With the victory in his hands, things took a turn for the worst. His ball drifted and found a stream before rolling away for an agonising seven minutes and settling near a rock.

Taking a re-drop, Grillo could only save it with a double bogey, leading to a playoff with Schenk. However, after birdieing the second hole, he took the victory. Speaking after a roller coaster of emotions, he said:

“Obviously, that ball, when it stopped, it stopped like right in front of a branch and a rock, and it was almost an unplayable shot. So I just had to get my stuff together and try to make a five from there.”

Ultimately, it was a sweet victory for the golfer, becoming only the second Argentinian to win at the Colonial Country Club.

Poll : 0 votes