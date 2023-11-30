Hero World Challenge purse breakdown: How much will the players make from $4,500,000 prize money

The Hero World Challenge 2023 will be remembered for many details. The return of Tiger Woods to the courses will, perhaps, be the most visible. However, there are other focus points, such as the increase of the purse to $4,500,000.

In this way, the Hero World Challenge purse grew by $1,000,000 compared to the previous edition. The winners share remains unchanged (one million), but the prizes for the rest of the places did undergo changes.

Here are the Hero World Challenge prizes in 2023 (via PGA Tour official website):

1 - $1,000,000.00

2 - $450,000.00

3 - $300,000.00

4 - $ 225,000.00

5 - $200,000.00

6 - $190,000.00

7 - $185,000.00

8 - $180,000.00

9 - $175,000.00

10 - $170,000.00

11 - $165,000.00

12 - $160,000.00

13 - $155,000.00

14 - $150,000.00

15 - $145,000.00

16 - $140,000.00

17 - $135,000.00

18 - $130,000.00

19 - $125,000.00

20 - $120,000.00

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is not the highest purse edition. In 2007, the purse was as high as $5.75 million. However, since 2014 it stood at $3.5 million.

Also the prizes for the winners have undergone changes throughout the history of the tournament. The prize was $1 million during the first four editions. Between 2003 and 2011, the winners share ranged from $1.2 million to $1.35 million. Beginning in 2012, the winner's share went back to $1 million until the present day.

A look at Tiger Woods' first round at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods finished the first round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge in 18th place with a score of 3-over 75. His performance included four birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey.

At the end of his round, Woods adressed the press. He said he felt "a little bit sore" in his return to competitive golf. These were his words (via TWLEGION):

"I was rusty, didn’t have my feels and conditions were tough early. Kinda went sideways at the end."

TWLEGION also posted that Woods reflected on the outcome of his round. He said that the middle part of his round saw a lack of commitment over some shots and that he hopes to "post a little bit better number" on the second day.

The round was led by Brian Harman and Tony Finau, who both carded a 5-under 67, with six birdies and one bogey. Jordan Spieth finished the round in third place with a score of -4. His performance was a real up-and-down affair, including two eagles, six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.

The other player making his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge, Will Zalatoris, finished the round in 20th place with a score of 9-over 81. Zalatoris started the day well, making birdie on hole 1, but then lost his way.

Three double bogeys and four bogeys were the final reflection of his card, which was mismatched in his long game. Zalatoris finished the round ranked 20th in driving distance (282.40 yards) and 19th in driving accuracy (46.15%).