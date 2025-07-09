“Hey got the Jay Monahan”: Golf world reacts to Rory McIlroy’s fresh trim for the 2025 Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is making his first appearance since the 2025 Travelers Championship, at the Genesis Scottish Open this week. Ahead of the tournament at the Renaissance Club, the veteran golfer introduced his new haircut, triggering hilarious reactions from fans online.
After struggling with his performance following the Masters triumph, McIlroy finished at T6 with a 12-under par score at the PGA Tour's last Signature event to gain some form ahead of the Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman will look to find momentum this week at the Scottish Open as he will have his eyes on the Claret Jug at the Open next week at Royal Portrush.
The 2023 Scottish Open Champion was recently seen practicing on the driving range at the Renaissance Club ahead of the tee off of the event. He was spotted rocking a new haircut for the European leg of the season in a recent post shared by the DP World Tour on Instagram. The post read:
"Rory's fresh cut"
Fans were quick to react in the comment section to McIlroy's latest hair look as it took them by surprise. While some admired the fresh look, others drew comparisons to an Irish golfer Paul McGinley, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, among others.
"Hey got the Jay Monahan,"one fan remarked.
"Love it. Looking great," another user complimented.
"Rory is in full dad mode. We all do it. The shave is just easier. Embrace it. Do it. Love it," one person commented.
One fan pointed out McIlroy's resemblance to the popular sitcom character, Mr.Bean, played by English actor Rowan Atkinson. He wrote:
"Mr bean surely."
Some of the fans also compared him to Irish golfer Paul McGinley:
"Genuinely thought it was Paul Mc Ginley," one fan claimed.
"Rory McGinley," one fan wrote.
Rory McIlroy is playing his 13th event and will look to claim his fourth title of the season. Last year, he finished in a six-way tie for fourth after shooting a 14-under par final score.
Rory McIlroy speaks about what sets Genesis Scottish Open apart from other events
Being one of the first tournaments on the European continent that leads up to the Open Championship, the Genesis Scottish Open remains a preparation tournament event for the players. However, Rory McIlroy believes that it is more than a buildup for the major. In the pre-tournament press interview, he shared:
"I think there's a lot that sets this tournament apart. I think a few of of the changes that were made to the golf course over the years, I think the majority of the field like the golf course a little better than, say, back in 2019, for example."
McIlroy also spoke about how it is not any lower in the difficulty level, and overall is a 'recipe' for a very good golf tournament.