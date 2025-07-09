“Hey got the Jay Monahan”: Golf world reacts to Rory McIlroy’s fresh trim for the 2025 Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is making his first appearance since the 2025 Travelers Championship, at the Genesis Scottish Open this week. Ahead of the tournament at the Renaissance Club, the veteran golfer introduced his new haircut, triggering hilarious reactions from fans online.

Ad

After struggling with his performance following the Masters triumph, McIlroy finished at T6 with a 12-under par score at the PGA Tour's last Signature event to gain some form ahead of the Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman will look to find momentum this week at the Scottish Open as he will have his eyes on the Claret Jug at the Open next week at Royal Portrush.

The 2023 Scottish Open Champion was recently seen practicing on the driving range at the Renaissance Club ahead of the tee off of the event. He was spotted rocking a new haircut for the European leg of the season in a recent post shared by the DP World Tour on Instagram. The post read:

Ad

Trending

"Rory's fresh cut"

Ad

Fans were quick to react in the comment section to McIlroy's latest hair look as it took them by surprise. While some admired the fresh look, others drew comparisons to an Irish golfer Paul McGinley, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, among others.

"Hey got the Jay Monahan,"one fan remarked.

"Love it. Looking great," another user complimented.

"Rory is in full dad mode. We all do it. The shave is just easier. Embrace it. Do it. Love it," one person commented.

Ad

One fan pointed out McIlroy's resemblance to the popular sitcom character, Mr.Bean, played by English actor Rowan Atkinson. He wrote:

"Mr bean surely."

Some of the fans also compared him to Irish golfer Paul McGinley:

"Genuinely thought it was Paul Mc Ginley," one fan claimed.

"Rory McGinley," one fan wrote.

Comments on the DP World Tour's Instagram post on July 9, 2025 - Source: Instagram@dpworldtour

Rory McIlroy is playing his 13th event and will look to claim his fourth title of the season. Last year, he finished in a six-way tie for fourth after shooting a 14-under par final score.

Ad

Rory McIlroy speaks about what sets Genesis Scottish Open apart from other events

Being one of the first tournaments on the European continent that leads up to the Open Championship, the Genesis Scottish Open remains a preparation tournament event for the players. However, Rory McIlroy believes that it is more than a buildup for the major. In the pre-tournament press interview, he shared:

Ad

"I think there's a lot that sets this tournament apart. I think a few of of the changes that were made to the golf course over the years, I think the majority of the field like the golf course a little better than, say, back in 2019, for example."

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 press conference - Source: Getty

McIlroy also spoke about how it is not any lower in the difficulty level, and overall is a 'recipe' for a very good golf tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More