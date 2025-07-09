Rory McIlroy receives a special customized gift for career Grand Slam ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open

In April, Rory McIlroy achieved a career Grand Slam after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Since then, he has received gifts to celebrate the monumental achievement, including a special customized golf club.

McIlroy was practicing on the range ahead of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open when Sky Sports Golf on-course commentator John Morgan presented the gift to him, saying:

“This is for you boss man.”

The club was a special retro persimmon golf club customized with the four major tournaments McIlroy won and the years in which he won them for the first time. The golf and the headcover were also customized with the depiction of the poppy flower in the middle. The flower was inspired by the Northern Irish golfer’s daughter, Poppy.

Rory McIlroy smiled and admired the gift as soon as he received it. He then used it to hit a shot, which sent the ball flying into the air. Impressed with the shot, the reporters present said the ball was “absolutely smoked. Likewise, McIlroy thought it was a good shot and jokingly said:

“Could’ve played in any era.”

Rory McIlroy won the first-ever major championship title in 2011 when he dominated at the US Open with a 16-under. The following year, he won the 2012 PGA Championship, and in 2014, he won the Open Championship and then the PGA Championship for a second time.

Following his 2014 victories, the 29-time PGA Tour winner faced an 11-year drought during which he was unable to secure another major championship victory. However, the unfortunate streak finally came to an end when he dominated at Augusta National after winning a playoff against Justin Rose.

McIlroy’s win at Augusta marked his fifth major championship victory and the final key he needed to join the elite club of Grand Slam winners. He is now the sixth golfer in history to have achieved the incredible feat.

When Rory McIlroy spoke about his “dream come true” after achieving a career Grand Slam

Following his dominating performance at the 2025 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy was asked to share his thoughts. He acknowledged that he had been dreaming about that moment for a long time and was happy to see it materialize finally. McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

“Look, it's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember… You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today.”

Rory McIlroy acknowledged that it was challenging to go 11 years without winning a major championship. However, he continued to approach the tournaments with a “positive attitude” and was glad to finally win despite the difficulty.

