“Hey, you know, this is a personal decision” - Jon Rahm says Tiger Woods ghosted him after his LIV Golf move, says he didn’t respond to texts

Jon Rahm has revealed that Tiger Woods ghosted him after he texted to inform him about joining LIV Golf.

Last December, after much speculation, Jon Rahm announced his move to LIV Golf for a reported deal of over $550 million. The move was one of the biggest shocks for the PGA Tour, given that he was arguably the best golfer of the last couple of years.

Following his move, there were speculations on how the other PGA Tour members would react to the Spaniard's decision. Rory McIlroy, one of the biggest critics of the Saudi-backed circuit, had a toned-down reaction, while Woods has been silent on the whole incident. In his recent interview with ESPN, Rahm revealed that the 82-time PGA Tour winner hadn't spoken to him since the announcement.

"Tiger? No, not really,” Rahm said as per Golf.com "I mean, Tiger, I texted him and the people that try to reach out, you know, the process, when I signed and I just let him know, 'Hey, you know, this is a personal decision.'"

Before signing with LIV Golf, Rahm had withdrawn from the Woods' much-anticipated TGL, citing a busy schedule. Further, he was also not part of the Hero World Challenge, where he was a regular feature.

The World No. 3 golfer also revealed that he had yet to have a conversation with PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan since his switch to a Saudi-backed circuit.

"I think he’s busy enough to be talking to me," he said.

While Woods and Monahan have been cold with Rahm, McIlroy has openly advocated for his spot at the Ryder Cup 2025, even if that means a change in eligibility criteria rules.

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility. There's absolutely no question about that - I certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team," McIlroy said as per Reuters.

Did Jon Rahm compete at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta?

Jon Rahm didn't compete in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which concluded on Sunday, February 25. He had won the event in 2022 and had finished runner-up at last year's edition but couldn't appear this year after he switched to LIV Golf following the 2022–23 PGA Tour season.

Jake Knapp emerged the winner this time at Vidanta after beating Sami Valimaki by two strokes. He bagged $1.458 million for the win and also earned a spot at the upcoming Masters, the PGA Championship, and the five remaining Signature events.

As for Rahm, he will make his third start at the LIV Golf this week, as the LIV Golf Jeddah is set to take place from March 1 to 3 at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.