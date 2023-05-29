Hideki Matsuyama looks in good spirits while practicing for Memorial Tournament amidst injury concern

Hideki Matsuyama has had injury concerns crop up ahead of the Memorial Tournament this weekend (June 1-4).

The tournament has a $20 million prize purse, so it's in everyone's best interest to play and try their hardest to make the cut. Matsuyama's injuries, which ranged from back to neck as well as his wrist and ankle, seem to be at least cooperating enough for him to practice.

Despite the list of ailments he's currently suffering from, he was spotted on the course getting in some early practice ahead of Thursday's tee-off. Assuming all goes well in the week of practice, he very well could be back in the field on Thursday.

Matsuyama did not participate in last weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge. His last appearance was in the PGA Championship, where he finished T29 with a five over par showing.

The golfer won this tournament back in 2014, so he's looking to become a repeat champion this year if he can stay healthy enough.

Can Hideki Matsuyama win the Memorial Tournament?

Ahead of the tournament, Hideki Matsuyama has pretty decent odds of winning the whole thing. Based on Odds Shark's lines, it wouldn't be a huge upset for him to come away with the trophy:

Scottie Scheffler +600

Jon Rahm +750

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Rory McIlroy +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Viktor Hovland +2000

Collin Morikawa +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Jason Day +3000

Cameron Young +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Corey Conners +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Adam Scott +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Tom Kim +5500

Keegan Bradley +6600

Russell Henley +6600

Wyndham Clark +6600

Billy Horschel +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

It's a very talented field and if the world number 25 golfer can stay healthy, he's as good a shot as anyone to compete this weekend.

Following his solo fifth-place finish at the Players Championship, however, Matsuyama has had a string of average performances.

Hideki Matsuyama might be able to play

He finished T15 at the Valero Texas Open, T16 at the Masters, T23 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and T29 at the PGA Championship. He'll face tough competition in world number one Scottie Scheffler and the close second in Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy, recent victor Emiliano Grillo, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, and others round out an incredibly deep field this weekend.

