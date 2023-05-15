AT&T Byron Nelson scoreboard, payouts, takeaways and more

It was another splendid weekend of golf with the AT&T Byron Nelson. With four rounds of excellent golf, several stars showed out and a few unlikely golfers rose to the top. There was tight competition all weekend and a few impressive performances. Here's how everything shook out after Sunday afternoon.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Jason Day comes out on top

Here's the final leaderboard for the AT&T Byron Nelson:

Win: Jason Day, -23, $1,710,000

T-2: Austin Eckroat, -22, $845,500

T-2: Si Woo Kim, -22, $845,500

4: C.T. Pan, -21, $465,500

T-5: Zecheng Dou, -20, $351,500

T-5: Tyrrell Hatton, -20, $351,500

T-5: Scottie Scheffler, -20, $351,500

T-8: Vincent Norrman, -19, $277,875

T-8: Ryan Palmer, -19, $277,875

T-8: Adam Scott, -19, $277,875

T-11: Stephan Jaeger, -18, $220,875

T-11: Kevin Tway, -18, $220,875

T-11: Richy Werenski, -18, $220,875

T-14: Byeong Hun An, -17, $163,875

T-14: Mackenzie Hughes, -17, $163,875

T-14: Sung Kang, -17, $163,875

T-14: Peter Kuest, -17, $163,875

T-14: Carson Young, -17, $163,875

T-19: Doug Ghim, -16, $121,125

T-19: Scott Piercy, -16, $121,125

T-19: Seamus Power, -16, $121,125

T-23: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, -15, $80,546.43

T-23: Eric Cole, -15, $80,546.43

T-23: Trevor Cone, -15, $80,546.43

T-23: Nate Lashley, -15, $80,546.43

T-23: Hideki Matsuyama, -15, $80,546.43

T-23: Brandon Wu, -15, $80,546.43

T-23: Aaron Baddeley, -15, $80,546.42

Jason Day notched his 13th PGA Tour event win with his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It was the first win for the professional in five years. Day finished exceptionally strong with a nine under par showing in round four. He needed all he had to stay ahead of second place finishers by a single stroke.

For Day to win on Mother's Day was special, too. One year ago, his mother passed away. He shared this on Instagram via Golf.com:

“She fought so hard until the very last breath. I am forever indebted to her for the sacrifices she made for me to be successful, and for the person she helped me to become. We will miss her so much.”

Austin Eckroat finished T2 at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In second, both Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim fell short by that lone stroke, but each of them came away with a hefty sum for their performance. Eckroat said via ESPN:

"I looked on hole nine and saw I don't know how many guys, but 10, 15 guys had a chance to win realistically, and it was crazy. You're just trying to get up there, and it was fun to get some separation at the end and see if you could get a chance to win."

It was another solid performance for world number two Scottie Scheffler, although he was one of the betting favorites early in the competition. He said via ESPN:

"I feel like I played solid. The things that I wanted to improve on over the last three weeks, I feel like I did a good job. I didn't swing it my best this weekend, but I'm sure that'll be an easy fix going into next week."

In what has become an alarming trend, Rory McIlroy's poor play continued at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He wasn't cut, but he finished one over par for a T47 finish. He seems to be slumping quite poorly right now.

