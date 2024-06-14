Hideki Matsuyama posts US Open Round 2’s only bogey-free round so far with an impressive score of 66 

Hideki Matsuyama carded a bogey-free second round at the US Open 2024 on Friday, June 14. The Japanese golfer achieved the only bogey-free round of the day so far, as the morning wave was completed.

Matsuyama also carded four birdies to improve his event score to 2 under after 36 holes. His performance took him temporarily into the Top 10 (T7) with a round remaining.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hideki Matsuyama started the second day of the 2024 US Open with a par on the first hole and a birdie on the second. From there, he made nine consecutive pars, followed by three birdies in a row.

The Japanese closed his performance with par on the final four holes for a score of 4 under for the round and 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama is three strokes behind Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry, who temporarily lead the 2024 US Open.

The 32-year-old had played the first round for a score of 2 over 72, with three birdies and five bogeys. This performance had him out of the Top 50 after the first 18 holes.

A look at Hideki Matsuyama's career at the US Open

Hideki Matsuyama has played in 11 previous editions of the US Open, with 10 cuts passed. He has finished in three Top 10s and three other Top 25s.

His best result in the event is finishing second in 2017. At Erin Hills, he finished tied with Brian Harman with a score of 12 under, four strokes behind Brooks Koepka.

Matsuyama also reported a strong performance at the 2022 edition at Brookline, when he finished solo 4th with a score of 3 under, just three strokes behind champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Of the 42 rounds played at the US Open prior to 2024, Matsuyama posted scores in the 60s in 10 of them. His best score for a round was a 65, carded on the fourth day of the 2022 edition.

His worst round was a 79, carded during the third round of the 2018 edition at Shinnecock Hills.

Matsuyama has played 45 editions of major championships, with 45 cuts passed. He has finished in 25 Top 25s, including nine Top 10s. His best result was winning the Masters Tournament in 2021.

In addition, the Japanese player has 17 other professional victories under his belt, including another eight on the PGA Tour. The most recent of these came during the current season when he won the 2024 Genesis Invitational.